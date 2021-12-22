Halloween Kills it became a big surprise. Now, his extended cut shows an alternate ending to the story.

This 2021 welcomed Halloween Kills. The film again starred Jamie Lee Curtis, and it surprised several fans of this horror franchise. On December 13, his extended court went on digital sale and according to Amazon, this version of the slasher features “More thrills, murders and an alternate ending”.

“There is an additional scene that we filmed that was written. And actually I think it’s a pretty brilliant scene. So we’re going to do an extended version on the DVD, just so people can see an extended ending that’s different and cool. “ revealed David Gordon Green, who directed and co-wrote the film.

It is the eleventh film in the franchise, although it serves as a direct sequel to the original John Carpenter film that was released in 1978. In this way, it is responsible for ignoring all the continuations that came out in the cinema in recent years. It should be noted that the director plans a trilogy that will end with Halloween Ends, whose premiere is scheduled for October 14, 2022.

What is it about?

Halloween Kills shows viewers that Michael Myers has yet to be defeated. Minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen and their granddaughter Allyson had locked up the masked killer and burned, Laurie decides to rush to the hospital to treat his injuries, believing that it is all over. However, Michael manages to free himself and his bloody ritual continues.

The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis, who reprises the role of the iconic Laurie Strode from Halloween (1978). It also stars Judy Greer as Karen Nelson, Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson, Will Patton as Frank Hawkins, Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle, Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam, Dylan Arnold as Cameron Elam, Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett, Kyle Richards as Lindsey. Wallace, Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers and James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle as Michael Myers.

This film production was a box office success, although it also received mixed reviews. It currently has a 41 percent approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics, though it also has a 66 percent viewership score.