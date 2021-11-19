Half of Uniswap v3's liquidity providers are losing money, new research reveals

Recent research shows that Impermanent losses have become a growing problem for liquidity providers in Uniswap v3.

A November 17 report by Topaz Blue and the Bancor Protocol revealed that 49.5% of liquidity providers in Uniswap v3 have incurred negative returns due to impermanent losses (IL).

The report highlighted that Uniswap v3 generates the highest commissions of any automated market maker (AMM) today, but the impermanent losses outweigh those commissions earned. The research speculated that hodling might have been a better option for liquidity providers.

“The average liquidity provider (LP) in the Uniswap V3 ecosystem has suffered financially from their choice of activities and it would have been more profitable to simply hold their assets.”

Impermanent loss is a phenomenon that occurs to liquidity providers in automated market makers (MMAs) when the spot price of the assets they have added to a liquidity pool changes. Since liquidity providers pair two assets to form a position, the proportion of currencies in the position changes when the spot prices of the assets change.

For instance, If a user has supplied equal values ​​of USDT and ETH to a liquidity pool and the price of ETH rises, the arbitrageurs will start withdrawing ETH from the pool to sell at a higher price. This leads to a decrease in the USD value of the user’s position, what is known as an impermanent loss.

In this sense, the report states that there are inherent risks in providing liquidity to Uniswap V3.

“The user who decides not to provide liquidity can expect the value of his portfolio to grow at a faster rate than the user who actively manages a liquidity position in Uniswap v3.”

The pools studied represented 43% of all Uniswap v3 liquidity at the time of the investigation. In total, the analyzed pools generated $ 199 million in commissions from $ 108.5 billion in trading volume from May 5 to September 20, 2021.

During that period of time, Those pools suffered USD 260 million in impermanent losses, which was USD 60 million in net total losses.

Of the 17 pools analyzed, 80% saw the ILs exceed the commissions earned by liquidity providers. Only three funds of those analyzed (WBTC / USDC, AXS / WETH and FTM / WETH) made a net profit. Some pools posted losses well above 50%, such as MKR / ETH, where 74% of users posted losses.

The study also aimed to determine whether active strategies produced different results than passive ones.. An active user adjusts their positions more frequently than a passive user. Although the report expected active short-term traders to outperform passive traders, no correlation could be found between short-term positions and higher profits.

Of the main time segments analyzed, those who held holdings for more than a month obtained the best results, since in almost all terms shorter than one month, the IL continued to outperform earnings.

Flash liquidity providers were the only group that did not see any significant ILs.

The report offers a harsh conclusion for users who are considering providing liquidity on Uniswap v3. Although he claims that a winning strategy could be formulated, the expected returns may be “comparable to the annual rates offered by the major commercial banking products.”

