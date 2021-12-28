The year is ending, and during these days the network is flooded with numerous compilations. In this house we have already published some, such as our selection of the best apps for Windows, Linux and macOS of 2021. We have also witnessed which website was crowned with the first place in Internet traffic. Today is the turn of the television series, which do not get rid of P2P platforms.

Marvel has once again extended its empire in 2021 with a list of series that swell its cinematic universe. In 2021 we have seen how the wheel of creativity in his studios turned incessantly with series such as ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, or ‘Loki’. The success and great interest has been reflected in the numbers harvested, but also on the other side of the coin. And is that of the 10 most downloaded series through P2P platforms, half of them belong to Marvel.

The TorrentFreak portal has published an article with the 10 most downloaded series of 2021. In the list you can clearly see the dominance of the Disney house, since of the five most downloaded titles, four belong to Marvel. Below these lines we leave you with this list:

List of most downloaded series in 2021

‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ ‘Loki’ ‘The Witcher’ ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ‘Hawk Eye’ ‘What would happen if…?’ ‘Foundation’ ‘Rick and Morty’ ‘Arcane’ ‘The wheel of time’

In addition to what was achieved by Marvel, Netflix’s adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s witcher novels has also given us something to talk about this year, especially now that its second season has recently been released. ‘Foundation’ has not gone unnoticed either, being the biggest success of Apple’s streaming platform in 2021. We also see how ‘Rick and Morty’, available on HBO Max and Netflix, continues to cause interest.

Among all of them, series such as ‘Arcane’, the work based on the League of Legends universe that has caused a sensation around the world. And as if that weren’t enough, another adaptation, ‘The wheel of time’, which also sneaks into this top.

A fragmented landscape in streaming platforms

From TorrentFreak they warn that its calculations are based on downloading episodes individually via BitTorrent, and not entire seasons. They insist that if the last mentioned method had been used, series such as ‘La casa de papel’ or ‘The squid game’ would have entered this top.

Streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney + and company, have allowed people to enjoy a large catalog of titles at a relatively inexpensive monthly price. However, the fragmented landscape that has emerged as a result of the current great competition, has meant that there are still people who are still interested in downloading content, something that is well reflected in this list.