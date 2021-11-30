Half-Life would receive an RTS adventure to exploit the Steam Deck hardware

Valve would work on a new project set in the Half-Life universe and focused on the Steam Deck hardware.

A report ensures that Valve works on a new video game for the saga Half-life. Is it the expected third installment? It seems not, however, the first details are more than interesting.

A new project based on the Half-Life universe

Has been the insider Tyler mcvicker, creator of Valve News Network, who reported that Half-life 3 is not in active development, and currently Valve it also doesn’t work in any kind of traditional FPS. With the imminent launch of Steam deck, the portable console of the company behind Steam, it seems that the next video game they will launch will be a cooperative RTS / FPS set in the universe of Half-Life.

According to the first reports, it is a “festival of nostalgia” with elements of Left 4 Dead, Alien Swarm and other RTS that will squeeze the potential of Steam deck. On the other hand, it was reported that the project would have as a code name “Citadel”And would have been in development since 2018, with an estimated launch for approximately two and a half years.

Steam Deck: launch in 2022 for some regions of the world

Remember that Steam deck, the portable console of Valve, delayed its global launch until 2022 due to the lack of components for its manufacture. It is a device capable of running all the video games in the store Steam with buttons for a classic mouse and keyboard experience or a traditional joystick. Furthermore, its creators confirmed that Steam deck It is also capable of running any video game service and platform (Epic games or Xbox Game Pass) as well as another operating system other than Valve (Windows 11, Linux).

As soon as Half-life, the saga revived a few years ago with the release of Half-Life: Alyx, a fascinating experience for VR headsets, but one that went unnoticed by the rest of the players who play from traditional platforms. The third installment is still in limbo since its announcement more than 10 years ago: Valve never confirmed that it is still in development or its cancellation, and the launch of HL: Alyx it did nothing but revive hope.

Share it with whoever you want