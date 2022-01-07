Half Life: Alyx, Valve’s prestigious virtual reality video game, could arrive on PlayStation VR 2 according to leaks.

During one of the segments developed in the exhibition of Sony at CES 2022, the launch of PSVR 2 was unveiled. These virtual reality headsets hit the console world with enhanced technology to match PC headsets. Precisely, and to bridge gaps, it is rumored that Half Life: Alyx could arrive to PSVR 2.

According to leaks from the co-host of XboxEra, Nick baker, Half Life: Alyx could come to PSVR 2. Through a statement on your Twitter account, Baker provided an answer to the independent analyst Benji sales. Nick claimed that sources close to him informed him that Sony and Valve signed an agreement for Half Life: Alyx to be part of PSVR 2. Although Baker did not specify what the release date would be, he claimed that the game’s arrival in virtual reality was an open secret.

While Nick Baker has had major leaks in the past, this one should still be viewed with caution, as neither Sony nor Valve confirmed or denied the arrival of the game to the virtuality of the console.

On the other hand, we still do not know the exact date of the launch of the virtual reality helmets of PlayStation, so neither is its price. This could mean that we have to wait a few months for the confirmation of dates and then confirm that the incorporation of Half Life to the platform is true.

Anyway, we can still dream that the game finally reaches the virtual reality platform of PlayStation. Recall that it has 4K resolutions, eye tracking, an improved rendering field, and a 110-degree field of view. All these details suggest that Half Life: Alyx is a great option in case of reaching PSVR 2.

