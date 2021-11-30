Half-Life 3 returns to the fore of rumors, although you should not be too excited

It seems that the rumors about Half-life 3, something we’ve heard about for a long, long time. In fact, with the launch last year of Half-Life: Alyx for VR, it seems that fans have renewed some of their hopes that they will one day see a new adventure starring Gordon Freeman.

But, obviously, those rumors that we mention do not come from the desire that fans of the saga can show for a new installment. This time, a well-known youtuber, named Tyler McVicker, that usually has inside information about everything that surrounds Valve, has talked about the game in a new video. In said video, McVicker says Half-Life 3 would be in development within the company. “There is a very small group working on Half-Life 3, at the time of this recording,” says McVicker. Despite this claim, you have to stay with the detail that there is a very small group in charge of the project.

The mentioned youtuber also added that, to this day Valve is much more focused on Steam Deck, and what could be a little Half-Life game that would serve as a demonstration of some capabilities of Valve’s notebook PC, hinting that not too many resources are being invested in the supposed development of Half-Life 3. In addition, McVicker also adds that those in charge of this development, who could currently be three people, they would not have too much importance in the company itself, which could end with the cancellation of the project anytime.

Valve would be focused on Steam Deck

At the moment, we can only wait to see how everything evolves, either fruitfully or the opposite. To tell the truth, this is not the first time that rumors have been heard about Half-life 3 it is in development and eventually it ends up being canceled for one reason or another. Hopefully this time it will be different, but taking into account the information that we have provided, it will be better to be careful because the thing is not that it paints too well. Of course, all this we have told are rumors and information that does not come from first hand, that is, from Valve itself.