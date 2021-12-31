Dec 30, 2021 at 10:26 PM CET

EFE

Some 50 Maghrebis have tried to access Melilla irregularly in the second jump attempt that registers the border fence between Spain and Morocco in the autonomous city in less than two days.

Sources from the Government Delegation in Melilla have informed Efe that this attempted entry took place around 7:00 p.m., when it was dark, at which time a group of about 50 people of Maghreb origin has approached the fence near the Río de Oro.

All of them have been contained by the security forces Moroccans and none have reached the border fence, so the Civil Guard device that has been deployed in the area has not had to intervene.

This is the second consecutive day that the border fence has suffered an entry attempt, after another was produced at dawn this Wednesday by a group of 400 sub-Saharan Africans, of which a hundred were able to reach the perimeter, although all of them were rejected by the Civil Guard, 13 of whose agents were injured.