Port-au-Prince, Dec 10 (EFE) .- Dozens of people demonstrated this Friday in the streets of the Haitian capital in protest against the increase in the prices of gasoline and other fuels, in force as of today.

The protesters shouted slogans against the government of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, as well as complaints about the high levels of insecurity in the country: “Who is Ariel to raise the price of fuel?” “The price of fuel is not going to rise,” the protesters chanted along the route, in which they also displayed banners alluding to their positions.

Burning barricades have been erected in several arteries of the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince to protest against the increase in the prices of gasoline, diesel and paraffin, announced by the Government last Tuesday.

The protesters also demanded the release of political prisoners, including former police officer Abelson Gros Nègre.

This Friday was one of the first demonstrations in Haiti since Henry’s inauguration in mid-July.

Starting this Friday, gasoline will go from being sold at 201 gourdes ($ 2.01) a gallon to 250 gourdes ($ 2.5), an increase of 49 gourdes ($ 0.49).

Diesel rose from 169 gourdes ($ 1.69) to 353 gourdes ($ 3.53), an increase of 184 gourdes ($ 1.84).

And paraffin (kerosene), which until today sold for 163 gourdes ($ 1.63) a gallon, will now cost 352 gourdes ($ 3.52), an increase of 189 gourdes.

The rise in the price of fuel has caused a significant increase in the price of public transport fares and basic necessities in the local market.

In July 2018, the announcement of the increase in fuel prices caused several days of violent demonstrations in the streets and tensions in Haiti that shook the power bases of then-President Jovenel Moise and led to the resignation of Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant. . EFE

