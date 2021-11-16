Hairstyle inspiration: tousled pigtails

Wasting time thinking that outfit choose It is something common, however, (almost) nobody talks about the loss of time that can result from wanting to comb our hair in a cool, casual and easy way. Fortunately, fashion girls show us five ways to bet on a ponytail with a tousled effect showing that this option is more versatile than we might think.

A safe bet that never disappoints

Creating an optical effect with a single strand

If you are one of those who wants to add an effect wow to the final look with small details, here is the solution. Hiding the scrunchie under a rolled lock is not a novelty, however, Chiara Ferragni reminds us how good this technique feels.

A hairstyle capable of adapting to black tie events

When we talk about versatility, we mean that the disheveled ponytail can accompany us, even in a black tie event. Lucy Hale showed it to us a few years ago at an event organized by Hollywood.

With bangs to give a different touch

If you want to add a youthful touch to the final look, it would be better to accompany your ponytail with two strands as bangs.

The best option for training

The high and disheveled ponytail can dress us in black tie events, in casual looks and even in the gym. There is nothing more comfortable than this hairstyle to play sports with style, word of Kim Kardashian.

To step on the day to day with simplicity

In addition, if you want to enhance the tousled effect, it is best to previously wave your hair. The end result is perfect for adding style to your day-to-day with great simplicity.

