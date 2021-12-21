Hawk Eye It is already nearing the end of its first season, and the star of the Disney + series, has spoken about what it is like to work with the villain (Spoilers notice)

Hawk Eye Marvel Studios has aired for a few weeks and audiences are already preparing for the series finale; Not only that, but everyone is preparing to meet again with the Wilson Fisk / Kingpin version of Vincent D’Onofrio. Last seen on Netflix’s Daredevil, and which saw his return in the MCU in the fifth episode of the series.

Admittedly, the initial reveal of the character wasn’t overly great, with the first glimpse coming from a shoddy picture on Kate Bishop’s phone having received it via Yelena Velova. However, this was enough for fans, as it finally confirmed the rumors that have followed the series for weeks, and with it also the rumors of another long-awaited comeback. Spider-man: No way home, with Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil.

The irony is that this won’t be the first time Hailee Steinfeld has taken on the Kingpin. The actress lent her voice to Gwen Stacy in the animated film Spider-man: A New Universe, where she, along with the rest of the wall-crawlers, faced Fisk while he tried to bend the Multiverse to his will in order to bring his wife and son back to his life, even if they were from another universe.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hailee Steinfeld discussed the second time she faced the “big shot” and what it was like to face D’Onofrio in the role.

The actress immediately noticed how «It is a very different experience to be under [del villano] and listen to it », referring to how his character previously faced Fisk in the animated film A new universe.

“It is a very different experience to be under Vincent and listen to him. Being in his presence is really something… I’ve been a fan of him for a long time. It’s always amazing to be a part of something with people you really admire. I’m excited to see people see how it unfolds ».

She continued, talking about how that last moment with Clint and his reveal “It’s enough for her to need to come to her senses and figure out how to handle the situation”:

“… This is someone you don’t know much about, but have been warned. You know everything you need to know when you hear Clint say ‘this is the guy I’ve been worrying about all along. That’s enough for her to need to get back to her common sense and figure out how to handle the situation. If it didn’t feel real before, it is real now. After all the talks and jokes of the couple that have been thrown, now she has the opportunity to step forward.

The reason for the entire reveal is to act as a vehicle for Kate Bishop to find out that her mother, played by Vera Farmiga, appears to be related to the great evil Vincent D’Onofrio.

Steinfeld noted that it is “A falling bomb”, and how at that time, Kate no longer has «Idea of ​​what your mother is capable of»:

That’s a falling bomb… Not something Kate could have seen coming. I think in that moment, we fear for her. I remember reading it and feeling that there is a sense of fear, because now we have no idea what her mother is capable of. But I felt this kind of trust in Kate. Even though it’s only been a couple of days, I think Kate is much more capable of protecting herself at that point than she could have been a few days earlier. Not to mention, she has an Avenger by her side to help her get through this! «

For many fans, the return of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin was one of the most anticipated parts of the Disney + Hawkeye series at the time rumors began to circulate. It seemed so unlikely then, but now, five episodes later, its revival makes perfect sense.

While many thought his return would amount to just a cameo, probably to set up Echo, it seems like the Kingpin will be more than that. If Steinfeld’s words are to be interpreted correctly, both Hawk Eyes can end up face to face with the man in charge.

But will they both make it out alive? Could Marvel have decided to walk the thirty feet and give D’Onofrio’s Fisk the MCU’s best introduction: killing an original Avenger?

Jeremy Renner’s future after this series is unknown. So his death could be a possibility; plenty of other original Avengers are outside of Marvel studios, so it’s not too crazy an idea. It would also perfectly position the Kingpin as an incredibly powerful threat to the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans will have to tune in next Wednesday to see how the Hawkeye series continues on Disney +.