Actress Hailee Steinfeld will play Kate Bishop and opposite Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova in Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye.

The Serie Hawk Eye from Disney Plus will present us the adventures of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) who will be accompanied by Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), but also in the post-credits scene of Black widow (2021) we learn that they will have a conflict with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Since he considers the avenger responsible for the death of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson).

Now Hailee steinfeld wanted to share a funny anecdote from the filming of the series Hawk Eye:

“We had a moment together where we were both filming and something went wrong. I couldn’t recover from that. I started laughing so hard that someone thought I was crying, I don’t know what that says about my laugh, and I only remember an avalanche of people coming in and saying: Is everyone okay? And I’m literally face down on the floor, laughing hysterically. Mind you, we were in a scene that was in no way or shape intended to be funny at all. We really had a wonderful time together.

The actress also had words for the dog Lucky.

Hailee steinfeld he also had a lot of fun working with the adorable dog that we will see in the series Hawk Eye:

Kate and Lucky are practically together on this trip. The real dog that plays Lucky, his name is Jolt, it made me think that I needed to train Martini, my dog. He was saying to the Jolt manager: I would love if Martini knew how to sit down and come and whatever. And he was like: Leave her with me for two weeks and I’ll have her doing what Jolt is doing. And I was like: First of all, I’m not leaving her with anyone for two weeks. Thank you”.

The Serie Hawk Eye from Marvel studios will premiere on November 24, 2021 in Disney Plus.