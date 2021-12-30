Hawkeye came to Disney + in November and quickly became one of Marvel Studios’ fan-favorite series. In it is Hailee Steinfeld in the role of Kate Bishop.

During 2021, Marvel Studios decided to bet on new projects. Among them were not only films that went directly to Disney + and to theaters, but also television series that could also be seen through the streaming platform. There were several titles released, among them were: WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye and many more. The latter was the most recent and the one that has captivated fans in recent times.

Hawkeye It was the last series to be added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This production introduces us to Clint Barton, who is played again by Jeremy Renner. We will see that the superhero has only one goal and that is to be able to spend Christmas with his family. However, this task will not be so easy to accomplish. To do this, she will have the help of a 22-year-old archer named Kate Bishop, who wants to become a superhero. This character earned the applause of the public, mainly for the incredible work of Hailee Steinfeld.

Your favorite scenes

Hailee Steinfeld recently had a chat with Entertainment tonight where he revealed what his favorite Hawkeye scenes are. “The car chase in episode 3… with Jeremy we had the best time of our lives. There was a time when we shot the first take and I literally thought, ‘Yeah, this is why I’m joining this project. This is being part of the MCU ‘”, remembered.

As for the second scene, it is one he shared with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). This character first appeared in Black Widow, the film starring Scarlett Johansson and which had a simultaneous release: “It was something that really amused me while I was working. Florence is amazing. That was really special and fun to play. Without a doubt, the series became a great success and was even going to have a different post-credits scene.

The series can now be seen in its entirety on Disney + with your subscription and also enjoy exclusive content from Marvel Studios.