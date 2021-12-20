Throughout 2020, Hades, the most recent work from Supergiant Games, won a number of awards from various outlets. Now, one more trophy is added to this list. During the weekend it was announced that the roguelike that captivated thousands of players, has been recognized as the first video game to win a statuette at the Hugo Awards.

The Hugo Awards is a ceremony that has been held since 1953, and is focused on recognizing the best science fiction and sci-fi works. After years of waiting, the 2021 edition finally had a category focused on video games. Here, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Spiritfarer, Final Fantasy VII Remake, The Last of Us: Part II, Blaseball Y Hades They competed for the prized statuette, but only the Greek mythology-inspired indie managed to win. Here’s what Greg Kasavin, writer and creative director at Supergiant Games, had to say about it:

“We are incredibly honored to be the first to receive a Hugo Award in the category of best video game. We, myself included, grew up experiencing these classics of science fiction and fantasy, from Ursula K. Le Guin to Philip K. Dick, and more. It was then that we first came across the name of the Hugo Awards, of course, when we were children. To have earned this distinction all this time later, especially alongside such an incredible roster of nominees, games of all shapes and sizes, from teams large and small, really means a lot. Video game storytelling has come a long way over the years, and games are truly unique as a medium in that they are interactive and you can really inhabit one of these fantastic worlds and see how it reacts to your every move. At Supergiant, we’ve tried to bridge the traditions of fantasy, science fiction, and literature with that unique interactive component and create these worlds that feel like they’re alive as you navigate them. We are very grateful that our work at Hades has stood out in this way and we hope that the Hugo Awards will continue to recognize the incredible work that is being done in this space. “

Wish I could have attended the #HugoAwards in person. I wasn’t able to make an acceptance speech there on behalf of the team though did have a few words here. I’m grateful that the awards are recognizing work in this category, much less the work we did! pic.twitter.com/S9bfSp1i8H – Greg Kasavin (@kasavin) December 19, 2021

It is important to mention that The Best Video Game category was introduced only for the 2021 edition. Although at the moment it is unknown if this medium will be recognized in future editions, the organizers of this event have mentioned that they have explored the possibility of celebrating this form of entertainment permanently in the future.

Editor’s Note:

Hades was my favorite game of 2020, and it’s nice to see that Supergiant Games’ work continues to be recognized more than a year after its release. Hopefully the studio takes everything that worked with this title, and adds it to their next big game.

Via: The Hugo Awards