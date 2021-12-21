For those of you who do not know the origin of this award, the Hugo awards are awarded annually to the best works of science fiction and fantasy, in honor of Hugo Gernsback, who first coined the term “science fiction.” This year, Hades becomes the first video game in history to receive a Hugo award.

In addition, everything indicates that will remain the only one for now, since the video game category was introduced in a special way during this year, and for now it has not been announced that it will be repeated.

Hades’ competitors included high-budget and indie titles, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons (second), Spiritfarer (third), Final Fantasy VII Remake (fourth), The Last of Us Part II (fifth). place) and Blaseball (sixth place).

It’s no wonder Hades won the Hugo award in front of his competitors, as the Supergiant Games title has been one of the best criticized in recent years. Sporting excellent roguelike gameplay, deep storyline, and beautiful art style, Hades is one of the most successful indie titles in history.

Hades is available on Xbox through Xbox Game Pass. You can read our analysis written by Sebastián Dominguez here.