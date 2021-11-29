Today the popular Swedish furniture store, Ikea, reported to its employees around the world about an ongoing cyberattack that seeks to hijack employee computers through ransomware.

The middle BleepingComputer shared an image of the email that the company is sending to its employees explaining that the cyberattack is ongoing and is spreading through corporate email, so they ask not to open emails regardless of who the sender is.

What else is known about the Ikea hack?

The company has not shared many details about it, especially because at the moment it seems that everything is internally related with the sole purpose of hijacking the employees’ computers and asking for a ransom to free them.

So far Ikea has not revealed that there are indications that the cyberattack has been direct to its servers with the intention of stealing personal information of the company, its employees and users such as email accounts, telephone numbers, etc.

What has been mentioned is that other organizations, vendors and some Ikea business partners have been affected by this same ransomware through emails containing the malware.

The IT team at Ikea has been putting forty emails with the ransomware in it without the possibility of employees getting it out of there. In addition, they have mentioned that suspicious emails contain links with 7 digits at the end.

For now there is no information that the Ikea operation at the business level is stopped in any country due to the cyberattack, in fact, the website and orders are working normally at the moment.