Hackers have already invaded the Halo Infinite multiplayer

The multiplayer of Halo Infinite it was launched in a surprise way last Monday, and you can see that the community has been enjoying it very much. Yes, there are a few complaints related to your Battle Pass, but overall, the experience is quite enjoyable. Of course, all that changes when you meet a hacker, who are already doing their thing in the new of 343 Industries.

And it is that as it usually happens with practically any title multiplayer modern, Halo Infinite It is already being plagued by hackers and cheaters who are ruining the experience for everyone else. In the following video you can see how to identify one of them.

At the time of writing, 343i It has not commented on this, but as more and more cases appear, surely their authors will already take measures to counter hackers.

Halo Infinite will debut on December 8 for Xbox consoles and PC.

Editor’s note: It was to be expected that sooner or later hackers and cheaters were going to ruin the experience for the rest of the players. Hopefully the folks at 343i can do something about it before the issue starts to spiral out of control.

Via: Twitter