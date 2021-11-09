Hackers discover major exploit on PS5

A group of hackers calling themselves Fail0verflow revealed today that they are already “nothing” to break the security of the PlayStation 5. Via Twitter, the collective claims to have gained access to the internal root keys of the PS5, which are used to decrypt the firmware of the machine.

“Translation: We already have all the symmetric root keys of the PS5. All of them can be obtained from the software – including console root key, if you look hard enough. “

Translation: We got all (symmetric) ps5 root keys. They can all be obtained from software – including per-console root key, if you look hard enough! https://t.co/ulbq4LOWW0 – fail0verflow (@ fail0verflow) November 8, 2021

In accordance with Eurogamer, Fail0verflow previously deciphered both the PS3 As the PS4, in addition to that they also managed to make the Switch ran custom software. Unfortunately for Sony, it seems that it is a matter of time before they also do their thing with the PS5, and sure that the Japanese company will not be left.

This does not mean that the PS5 has already been fully committed, only they are close to doing so. The photograph that you can see in the tweet above indicates having the root keys of the system, which can be used to find exploits and running unofficial firmware on the console.

Editor’s note: This kind of thing had to happen sooner or later. We’ve seen it with almost every generation of consoles, so it’s a matter of time before hackers can crack and crack the code on the PS5. Let’s just hope this doesn’t have strong long-term repercussions.

Via: Eurogamer