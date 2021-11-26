In a report aimed at assessing threats to cloud users, the Google’s Cybersecurity Action Team said some attackers are exploiting “misconfigured” accounts to mine cryptocurrencies.

On Wednesday, the Google team said that of 50 analyzed incidents that compromised the Google Cloud Protocol, 86% were related to cryptocurrency mining. Hackers used compromised cloud accounts to access people’s CPU or GPU resources to mine tokens or take advantage of storage space by mining coins on the Chia Network.

Nevertheless, The Google team reported that many of the attacks were not limited to a single malicious action such as cryptocurrency mining, but also as a starting point to carry out other attacks and identify other vulnerable systems. According to the cybersecurity team, actors generally gained access to cloud accounts as a result of “bad customer security practices” or “vulnerable third-party software.”

“While data theft did not appear to be the target of these commitments, it remains a risk associated with cloud asset compromises, as bad actors begin to engage in multiple forms of abuse.”said the Cybersecurity Action Team. “Internet-facing public cloud instances were open to scanning and brute force attacks.”

The speed of the attacks was also noteworthy. According to Google’s analysis, hackers were able to download cryptocurrency mining software to compromised accounts in 22 seconds in most of the analyzed incidents. Google suggested that “the initial attacks and subsequent downloads were scheduled events that did not require human intervention” and said that it would be nearly impossible to manually intervene to stop such incidents once they started.

An attack on the cloud accounts of multiple users to gain access to additional computing power is not a new approach to illegal cryptocurrency mining.. Cryptojacking, as it is known to many in the space, has had several high-profile incidents, including a Capital One hack in 2019 to allegedly use credit card users’ servers to mine cryptocurrencies. However, browser-based cryptojacking, as well as cryptocurrency mining after gaining access through deceptive app downloads, also remains a problem for many users.

Keep reading: