Hack PS5 codes; How engaged is the console?

A group of cybercriminals hacked the PlayStation 5 console, they seek to jailbreak the console, we tell you how committed the PS5.

The hacking group fail0verflow seems to have unlocked one more step on his way, whose goal is to jailbreak the PS5.

PS Jailbreak, is a USB device or process that allows the execution of unsigned code on the PlayStation console. This makes it easy to install and run unauthorized copies and homebrew, as well as install other software.

In a couple of tweets today, the cybercriminal group says they got “all key roots (symmetric) of ps5 [sic]. They can all be obtained from the software, including the root key per console, if you look hard enough “says the tweet along with a screenshot as proof.

From here hackers can decrypt access to PS5 firmware and begin efforts to run custom code and firmware, or in other words, jailbreak the PS5.

How compromised the PS5 console is after being hacked

Fail0verflow is the same group that cracked the PS3 in 2010 and also cracked the PS4 to run Linux, and have been part of the constant back-and-forth battle between hackers and Sony for more than a decade.

That the hackers obtained the key roots does not necessarily mean that the PS5 is completely compromised yet, but the key roots will allow them to explore the firmware of the console PS5 looking for vulnerabilities.

Jailbroken consoles are used to run hacked games, which obviously the console manufacturers do not want to encourage. Many of those who jailbreak consoles claim to have altruistic or supposedly “innocent” purposes, such as archiving games and loading different operating systems like Linux.

Regarding the PS5 key roots they hacked, Sony said it will not close the exploit now that it has been exposed.. So, it remains to be seen what the console hack means for Sony and for PS5, apparently still very recent at this time.