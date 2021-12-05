.hack // GU Last Recode is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2022

And just like that, Bandai Namco announced earlier today that .hack // GU Last Recode will be arriving at Nintendo switch at the beginning of 2022. To accompany the news they also released a new trailer that shows us what this remastered trilogy looks like on the small hybrid console and you can see it here.

In addition to including the original trilogy of these JRPGs, .hack // GU Last Recode It will also come with a special fourth chapter that functions as an epilogue and that will be named Reconnection. This additional chapter was created specifically for Last Recode, while the other chapters are Rebirth, Reminisce, and Redemption.

East port for Nintendo switch arrives to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise, since the first set of .hack debuted on June 20, 2002 for PS2 in Japan. The version of Switch will be available on March 11, 2022.

Via: Youtube