The prices of soft drinks, cigarettes and gasoline will register an increase from 2022, after the update of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) to the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) that charges these products.

According to what was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), to next year the IEPS that consumers will pay rises 7.36%.

The agency recalled that in accordance with the law, the quotas applicable to processed tobaccos, automotive fuels, flavored beverages, fossil fuels, as well as gasoline and diesel that are destined for the states, are updated annually and come into effect as of January 1 of each year.

As published in the DOF, the quota per cigarette applicable to tobacco worked for 2022 will be 0.5484 pesos per unit, from the current 0.5108 pesos; while for the flavored drinks It will be 1.3996 pesos per liter, against 1.3036 current pesos.

In turn, the IEPS for gasoline type Magna it will go from 5.1148 to 5.4917 pesos per liter; for the Premium it will rise from 4.3192 to 4.6375 pesos per liter; in the case of diesel it will be 6,0354 pesos and for non-fossil fuels 4,6375 pesos.

