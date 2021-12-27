You don’t have to be a millionaire to have a good relationship with money. It is a fact that to build a good friendship with money you have to learn to treat it well and like everything in life, to forge something good you have to cultivate good habits. The problem is that there are those who put it in a place that does not correspond to it. There are those who believe that he is a god and others who look at him without respect. It seems to me that both extremes are wrong. Everything has a place and it is essential to give it to them so that they have their right measure.

What happens is that around money there are a series of taboos that cloud the good treatment that we must give it. There is everything in the vineyard of the Lord. For some strange reason, there are people who think that talking about it is rude. There are others who display a misunderstood modesty when it comes to tackling the dollar and penny issues. Some see it without respect and others do not know how to treat it. There are those who gorge themselves and want to finish it off in one bite, those who don’t know how to use it and prefer to keep it on the mattress, those who feel that it burns their hands and prefer to give an account of it quickly, and those who collect it as if they were stamps.

In general, it is difficult to find people who see money naturally. Some are impressed and others believe that it is about matters similar to state secrets. It is surprising to see the number of people who have no idea of ​​how much their spouses earn, that their children ignore their parents’ salary, that people do not even know what they pay for services that have their house in operation or that they do not even they know what the price of elementary things is. And that is a lousy habit.

Of course, good habits help us get along with money. It seems to me that, like everything in life, the beginning is with respect. If we want to get along with money, we must respect it. Here are some habits of people who have a good relationship:

To begin with, we should take our cover off to talk about money. It is not about observing or sticking your nose where we are not called. It is about being aware of amounts and amounts —which is not a morbid curiosity—, it is knowing the payment capacities, understanding the times and movements of money. It is having dimensions. To have a good relationship with money you have to know it. The first comes chaining the second habit of people who get along with money: it is that they know how to live well within the limits of their income. In other words, they are people who spend less than they receive and know how to live well with what they have. They are efficient people when consuming and do not overdo it. They are prudent with their money outs and are aware of where they put their money. They know their limits and respect their borders. They do not give themselves luxuries that they will not be able to pay or enjoy something that later will generate anguish and inability to pay. A habit that reveals that a person gets along with their money is that they know how to control their consumption appetites. They know your preferences, they know how to manage your credits and they prefer to pay off their debts before getting hooked on a new loan. Who has not felt the urge to buy something that is out of our budget? The joke is not to fall into those impulsive temptations that can lead us to the credit bureau. The true friends of money are people who know how to detect that certain purchases and consumption habits do not make any sense. They control their drives, because if we are honest, there are times when we buy irrationally. Let’s think about how many clothes have been left in the closet without brand new and wearing labels, how many exercise equipment are forgotten in a corner and how many club memberships have been wasted because we never went. I once read that the writer Jordi Soler bought a white cotton T-shirt every time he went on a trip. It was an irrational acquisition since at home he had drawers full of those clothes that he never wore. One mistake people who get along with money don’t make is that they don’t live a life they can’t afford. That is to say, there are many people who live by appearances: they buy cars that they cannot maintain, send their children to schools that they cannot pay, get into debt and are left to owe. These people live by snapping their fingers and instead of stopping, they follow their impulses and aspirations that they cannot sustain. Getting along with money means being in control of the short term and looking to the future. It is thinking about the future, money friends are people who enjoy spending rationally and who save to continue enjoying in the long term. A financial strategy that is a habit of people who get along with money is that they do not buy on credit what they can pay immediately or that they definitely cannot pay. Credit cards are a great mirage that can jeopardize anyone’s finances and stability. If I have no way to pay for something in the present, it is possible that if I kick it into the future, I am only procrastinating. The credit is used when I am sure that I will have the income that will ensure the payment later. People who get along with money know how to talk about it but they don’t show off. They are people who understand wealth and know how to have fun and comfort themselves with the fruit of their work, but they do not show off. In general, people who display their spending also show their bad relationship with money.

You don’t need to be a millionaire to have a good relationship with money. You have to build a friendship of knowledge and respect, as in any type of human association. What I am sure of is that those who do not have a good relationship with money are not millionaires or are on the way to leaving. On the other hand, understanding how pesos and cents work helps us forge a friend who is enjoyed in good times and helps in bad times.

