Special occasions are the perfect setting to bring out great looks with which we will close this year, that is why fashion brands offer us spectacular options to show off in style, making special collections the way in which we conquer with pieces that go beyond the sumptuousness that a great party look needs, therefore, H & M’s new circular parts project is a perfect choice to bet on color in our end of the year celebrations.

As one more chapter in its innovative history in favor of climate change, H&M presents a series of pieces in which color is the main protagonist, adding bright flashes and risky cuts as a nod to the modernity of the creations in this capsule collection.





One of the pieces that we love the most and that catches our attention, is this oversize coat in black, which is undoubtedly a great plus for every December look, and is that the inlaid details on his sleeve They make it a sensational piece to get attention.

You find it available for 249 euros.

Oversized coat with inlays on the sleeve





Continuing with the pieces in black, we have this sweater that perfectly balances transparencies with glitter, and is that its ribbed construction and perkins neck make it ideal for New Years Eve outfits.

You find it available for 49.99 euros.

Rib knit sweater with perkins neck





To dress with the influence of hip-hop, we have this multicolored faux fur coat that will definitely not go unnoticed at your family parties and with friends. In addition to being innovative, it is super practical, as it has interior and side pockets.

You find it available for 199 euros.

Oversized faux fur coat





As part of the artistic inspiration for this collection, we have a three-tone wool jacquard knitted sweater, which looks great with a flared trouser look as part of a ’70s-influenced look.

You find it available for 89.99 euros.

Wool jacquard knit sweater





Finally, a garment that is literally made to shine: this is this long-sleeved polo shirt in sequins made with recycled plastic with which you will be the sensation on the dance floor.

You find it available for 99 euros.

Sequined rugby polo shirt

