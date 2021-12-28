Gym workout routine to strengthen and tone muscles

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Getting an ideal body is not easy, but it is possible and brings great health benefits. We present you a weekly gym training routine that will help you strengthen and tone your muscles while modeling your figure.

When you start a routine at the gym, you can be motivated to achieve different goals, such as improve health and look better they are on the podium. Achieving a lean and toned body is one of the greatest wishes of many women and men who are inclined towards physical exercise. Read on for an exercise routine to do at the gym, ideal for strengthen and tone your muscles.

It should be noted that that figure you want to see when looking in the mirror is not impossible to achieve. However, you should bear in mind that it is not a weekly or monthly plan, but rather a a change in your lifestyle.

A good one exercise routine, a proper diet and consistency necessary to maintain it is essential. In addition to looking good, you will feel better to carry out your activities of daily life.

Reducing fat is key to toning

The exercise routine presented here allows you to tone your muscles and increase muscle mass.

Toning the muscles is important to achieve the desired body. It is about being well marked or defined; I mean, I know increase muscle tone. However, before you can tone up, you need to cut fat.

You must work both to increase muscle and to remove a percentage of body fat, so it will be necessary to carry out an adequate training program, accompanied by a diet hypercaloric

The work is the same for women and men, although the routines may be different for each one according to their characteristics. For example, an overweight person should start with an exercise base to achieve fat burning. If you are in good shape, you can start working on strengthening your muscles. Weight training is important in all cases.

Discover a routine in the gym to strengthen and tone muscles

To strengthen your muscles, you must achieve what is commonly called muscle hypertrophy. It is about the increase in muscle mass that is essential to achieve the objectives. If necessary, you will first have to reduce a percentage of fat and water in your body. Here is a beginner routine that you can do weekly at the gym to strengthen and tone your muscles:

Day 1: Legs and buttocks

Barbell squats: 3 sets of 10 reps.

Dumbbell deadlift: 3 sets of 15 reps.

Dumbbell lunge: 4 sets of 10 reps.

Seated hamstring curl: 3 sets of 10 reps.

Pulley hip abduction: 4 sets of 10 reps.

Treadmill walk: 10 minutes.

Stretching.

Day 2: Chest, shoulders and calves

Press Incline with the bar: 3 sets of 10 repetitions.

Barbell Step: 4 sets of 10 reps.

Press military: 3 sets of 10 repetitions.

Press extensions: 4 sets of 15 repetitions.

Bench press: 3 sets of 10 reps.

Dumbbell Lateral Raises: 3 sets of 10 reps.

Stretching.

Day 3: Back and abs

Abdominal plank: 3 sets of 30 seconds.

Seated machine row: 3 sets of 12 repetitions.

Superman Plank: 3 sets of 30 seconds.

Barbell chest pull: 3 sets of 12 reps.

Barbell Row: 3 sets of 15 reps.

Lying oblique crunches: 3 sets of 12 reps.

Day 4: Femoral and glutes

Barbell deadlift: 3 sets of 15 reps.

Hip thrust: 3 sets of 12 repetitions.

Romanian deadlift: 3 sets of 12 reps.

Lying hamstring curl: 3 sets of 15 reps.

Bulgarian squat: 3 sets of 12 reps.

Stretching.

Day 5: Quads and arms

Squats: 3 sets of 15 repetitions.

Machine adductors: 3 sets of 12 repetitions.

Leg extension on machine: 3 sets of 15 repetitions.

Pulley Triceps Extensions: 4 sets of 12 reps.

Dumbbell Shoulder Press: 4 sets of 12 reps.

Forearm on bench (with barbell or dumbbells): 4 sets of 12 repetitions.

Stretching.

Consult with a professional trainer

Having the guidance of a trainer is vital to avoid injuries and improve your muscle mass.

When starting out in the gym, it is essential to consult with a professional trainer. Pose What are your goals and finding the right exercises, technique and loads is very important to strengthen muscles and avoid injury.

A coach will also guide you to overcome stages and increase loads progressively, as well as when it is time to change the routine. In general, with the established routine, it is estimated that you will achieve the results in about 8 or 12 weeks. Later, it may be better to change exercises or organize them differently.

In addition to looking for a training guide, it is recommended consult a doctor before starting the activity. In gyms it is mandatory to present a certificate that determines that you are fit to face the exercises, but if nobody demands it, it is key to do it anyway and avoid taking risks. If you suffer from any of the following illnesses or symptoms, you should check what kind of activities you can carry out:

Heart diseases.

Diabetes.

Arthritis.

High blood pressure.

Pain in the chest or other parts of the body.

Dizziness or fainting when you do physical activity.

Inflammations.

On the other hand, it is necessary supplement exercise with a meal plan varied and according to your needs. A diet rich in protein and carbohydrates is key, as well as reducing the consumption of red meat, sugars and junk food. To carry out a proper plan, it is a good idea to carry out a visit the nutritionist.

Final advice

The hardest thing about getting active in the gym is making up your mind and attending for the first time. It is possible that after the first day, you will feel some pain – to avoid it or reduce it, a good stretch of the muscles is ideal after the day – but you will feel better quickly.

Maintaining consistency in the first few days is essential and, then, it will not only be easier, you will even have the urge to exercise. Your body will demand activity!

Remember that it is not just a plan of a few weeks. Taking a workout to strengthen and tone your muscles goes hand in hand with starting a healthy lifestyle. You must include adequate nutrition, good rest and, of course, the physical activity necessary to improve your health and achieve the dream physique. Cheer up!

