EFE.- The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, “Suffered a lot” when making the “difficult” decision to receive the booster dose against Covid-19, something to which he had resisted in the face of the “horrendous” global situation of vaccines and in solidarity with the countries of Africa, said his spokesman on Thursday.

“He is fully aware of the symbolism of the secretary general getting a third dose while the global vaccine situation is as dire as it is,” said Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesman for Guterres, who received the booster last Friday.

This Wednesday, in a joint press conference with the president of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, the head of the UN cried out against the fact that only 6% of the African population has had full access to vaccines, when much of the world multiplies that percentage by at least ten, and asked for a strategy to produce them in that continent.

Guterres has also expressed his concern about “the isolation” of the southern African countries due to the new travel restrictions imposed by the appearance of the omicron variant.

Guterres, 72, he was under pressure from his family and his doctors to give himself the third dose before the UN General Assembly was held in September and before the Glasgow climate summit, but he was still reluctant to do so, his spokesman recalled.

He also stressed that Guterres has been traveling and that he must make several visits in the coming weeks, so he decided, due to his age and responsibilities of his position, that the “most responsible” thing would be to put on the reinforcement.

“I can tell you that he really … suffered a lot for making that decision,” Dujarric said.

