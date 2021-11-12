Diabetes has shown an exponential increase to become one of the leading causes of mortality in our country. In part it is due to the current lifestyle based on sedentary lifestyle and poor diet. As a result, 90 percent of the cases of this condition are related to obesity and being overweight. In addition, its link with hypertension, combined with a low diagnosis rate and lack of adherence to treatment, means that only 3.1 percent of the Mexican population that suffers from it keeps it under control. While the intestinal microbiota is now proposed as an alternative.

This new approach to treating the disease could be extremely beneficial for the development of new therapies, as well as the improvement of existing treatments.

Relationship between the gut microbiota and diabetes

Dr. Valentina García, representative of the Biocodex Microbiota Institute in Mexico, affirms that addressing diabetes from the perspective of the human microbiome is of utmost importance, since the imbalance of the set of bacteria in the intestine, generally caused by a poor diet, produces a cascade of inflammatory reactions that are harmful in the body.

“The pancreas, affected by chronic inflammation, produces less insulin, which in turn the cells use less, that is, insulin resistance is generated, the main characteristic of type 2 diabetes, while the storage of fats in the tissues and its transport in the blood are also altered ”.

That is why a study published by the Biocodex Microbiota Institute, points out that although there is a genetic predisposition to type 2 diabetes, some lipids and sugars trigger an inflammatory response associated with metabolic disorders. In the end, everything generates a vicious circle in which dysbiosis could contribute to the lack of control of the disease.

Investigation of the relationship between the gut microbiota, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome has also revealed that bacteria that live in the gut could influence the effects of metformin.

According to another of the Biocodex Microbiota Institute studies, despite the fact that the benefits of this drug are well documented, its mechanism of action is not exactly known. However, its effects have been shown to help reduce fat absorption through the gut microbiota – one of the many functions of this organ.

“This discovery opens the door to the generation of biomedical studies focused on improving the action of existing treatments that are accessible to the population.”

Although it has long been known that a balanced lifestyle, weight loss, regular physical activity, and healthy eating are the basis for keeping the condition under control in the treatment of diabetes, studies have shown that the function of certain intestinal bacteria and / or probiotics could have beneficial effects, especially on appetite and blood glucose, which would facilitate the fulfillment of therapeutic objectives in these patients. In this way, the field of study is promising to help combat this pandemic that affects millions of people in the world.