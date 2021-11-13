Gustavo Adolfo Infante against Lyn May for trying to see Carmen Salinas in the hospital: "He watered her down"

Lyn May and Gustavo Adolfo Infante (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Carmen Salinas continues to be admitted to the hospital after having suffered a stroke at his home the night of this Wednesday, November 10. The actress and theatrical producer remains delicate and in intensive care, which is why her state of health has worried both the public and multiple figures of the national spectacle.

The also singer and comedian is in a coma and connected to an artificial respirator, so the family of ”The Corcholata ‘‘ has asked the public to raise prayers to pray for the health of Salinas, who was also celebrated this day a mass officiated by the priest José de Jesús Aguilar.

One of the figures who, worried about the state of the comedian, reacted immediately, It was Lyn May, who on the afternoon of this Thursday went to the StarMédica hospital, located in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, with the intention of entering the room where Carmen Salinas remains and being able to see her.

The Acapulco dancer caused a stir by trying to enter the intensive care areaHowever, his effort did not bear fruit and he was denied admission. Faced with this, the popular starlet, who arrived dressed in an evening dress, eyelashes and a wig, as she came from the facilities of Aztec TV where he participated in the program Gossip No Like, she was a bit upset.

And is that Salinas can not receive visits given his condition, because only his granddaughter Carmen Plascencia and his nephew Gustavo Briones have authorized access to the room where the actress remains, according to statements by Carmen’s personal assistant.

This would have unleashed the disappointment in the controversial artist, who expressed in a meeting with the reporter of the program First hand, who was making a live link from the place when the dancer arrived, who could not access “Carmelita.”

Lyn asked the press to “stop bothering her,” which exalted Gustavo Adolfo Infante, head of the evening broadcast. “So don’t bother her. I ask you, I beg you to withdraw, to leave her alone. I feel sad because nobody knows what they have. Do not bother her anymore, please, love her, pray for her ”, said the starlet from Beautiful at night.

Given this, the journalist said that it is not that they were bothering her, but that his job is to inform the public about the evolution of the star’s state of health. He also questioned Lyn your effort to get to the intensive care room, calling her reckless for her act.

“The one who watered her very down was Lyn May. One thing is that I like that I have known her from many years ago, yesterday she was very reckless. Yesterday she arrived at the hospital with heels, with false eyelashes, with a false wig, with a fitted dress […] She arrives five or ten minutes later, she leaves, pissed off was little, ”said Gustavo Adolfo on his YouTube program.

The presenter of Television Image questioned that the interpreter of She-wolf -the theme that the dancer premiered and sang in a club in the historic center of Mexico City recently- has made your visit to the hospital coincidentally at the same time as broadcasts of shows like yours and Windowing they were making live links on television.

“At no time did I want to enter intensive care with a contaminated wig. […] and then the false eyelash and the two kilos of makeup. You have to be a bit cautious. Yesterday, […] that came to record. They are nonsense, “Infante said.

