Gus Greensmith is one of three M-Sport drivers who will compete full time in the 2022 season from the WRC at the controls of one of Malcolm Wilson’s team Ford Puma Rally1. The British driver is facing his sixth season with the British coach in what will be his third full-time campaign in the premier class of the World Rally Championship. After taking fourth place in this year’s Safari RallyGreensmith knows he has to step up and fight for the top spots more regularly. In this aspect, Gus sets the goal of being on the podium in 2022, an idea he shares with Richard Millener, sports manager of M-Sport.

With 58 appearances in the WRC at 24, 21 of them at the controls of a World Rally Car, the British driver has enough experience to take a step forward. At least this is what you think Richard Millener: «Gus has been with us since the 2017 season. Its progression is evident which is why he has had the opportunity to compete in a World Rally Car consistently for the last two years. For that reason, now you have to keep looking forward, take the next step. And this next step for Greensmith is to get on the podium.. We know where our car was in the last two years, especially this year in which we have focused our work on the Ford Puma Rally1. With the car we have for 2022, there is no reason why it shouldn’t go to the next level».

Own Gus Greensmith He shares the idea with his boss, knowing that the podium is the next stop on his upward trajectory in the WRC: «I am looking forward to next year and being able to compete with our ‘Rally1’. I have driven the car during testing and I can only say that the whole team has done an incredible job with the Ford Puma. I am looking forward to the new season. I am satisfied with the progression I have made this year. I think it would have been nice to get my first scratch, but that’s something I can aspire to next year. Beyond this point, the real goal for me is to get on the WRC podium for the first timeas well as fighting for the top spots more consistently.