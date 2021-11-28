It happened to the iPhone, it happened to the iPad, it happened to the Apple Watch and it will probably happen again. Mark Gurman has launched a new edition of his weekly Power On newsletter, in which he advises that Apple may announce its long-awaited virtual reality headset in 2022 but that does not mean that we will necessarily be able to play it that year.

New product categories require adaptations





The reason for that is what always happens when a brand new product is made: a complicated production process, regulatory hurdles … and something like a visor can force Apple to adapt to the laws of each country to be able to sell it with lenses adaptable to the vision of each person.

In other words: the world, not even at the regulatory level, would be ready for a product like the one Apple has in hand. In the same way that mobile networks had to adapt to the explosion of smartphones, now it will be necessary to adapt to that of visors and future glasses.

Thus, Gurman believes that it will be months before the first virtual reality headset from Apple is announced and it can be purchased. The wait record is held by the first Apple Watch, which made us wait almost seven and a half months. And it seems that we could get to wait more or less those months.

So if Apple introduces this new device in spring 2022, we might not see it until well into the fall as DigiTimes predicts. And if it introduces it alongside iPhones in September, we might not see it for sale until 2023. Let’s keep this in mind as rumors about the viewer pile up.