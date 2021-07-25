Guilty Gear Strive’s First DLC Character Coming This Month

Just under two months after its launch, Guilty Gear Strivand is about to receive its first DLC fighter with Goldlewis Dickinson, who appears as a supporting character during the game’s story mode. In this trailer you can see a little more of his movements.

From what we could see in this preview, Dickinson He will be a fighter with slow movements, but with the potential to outwit your opponents.

Goldlewis Dickinson will be available to owners of the Season pass the next July 27th. Those looking to buy it separately will have to wait until the 30th of this month.

Guilty Gear Strive is now available for PS5, PS4 and PC. Here you can take a look at our written review.

Source: ArcSystem Works

