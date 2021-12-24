Guillermo del Toro’s cinema noir

Guillermo del Toro directs a new version of ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’ (Nightmare Alley, 1947) in a co-written script with Kim Morgan adapting a 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham, which was already made into a movie in 1947, although this see the translation has less changes over history, the lifelong journey of a playboy named Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), from a freak show to a life in the world of scamming.

The biggest difference between the two versions is that Del Toro ditches the temporary feel of classic film noir calamity stories like ‘Bane’ (1944), which the Tyrone Power version shared to some extent, for a more episodic journey. and staggered, a kind of structure a la ‘The price of power’ (Scarface, 1983) but on the adventures of a scammer, so that the path he travels acquires a more epic aspect and the whole acquires a more explicit discursive nuance.

‘The Alley of Lost Souls’ begins with a first act in which Del Toro finds himself in his sauce. The character’s first steps in a traveling fair are the perfect excuse for the director and his affiliates, passing through a whole gallery of grotesque settings, extravagant characters and details that could connect with the director’s imagination, from the inhabitants of the place, whose interaction reminiscent of any episode of ‘Carnivale’ (2003) to the details with their own stamp, like that gallery of fetuses in formaldehyde jars.

The scammers’ stop

A detail that in ‘El espinazo del diablo’ (2000) rowed hand in hand with the fantastic character of the story and that here also recalls moments from ‘El otro’ (1972). However, the tone of the more realistic part of his Spanish Civil War film here becomes the general way in which the characters, full of secrets and lost lives relate to each other. Here we have a woman named Zeena (Toni Collette) and her husband, Pete (David Strathairn), an alcoholic who spoils his show, with whom the protagonist interacts.

Stan’s role is taking on a condemned look with no way out as his deceptions and plans make him gain more confidence, until a new phase begins with Molly (Rooney Mara), in nightclubs, where he advertises himself as a spiritualist who can communicate with the dead, to deceive the rich. Thus begins a new plan in which he meets Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), a psychiatrist with a cabinet full of recordings of her patients who will carry his plans of deception.





This creates a very sharp division between two films, and the truth is that this second half undergoes a drastic restart that leaves the director in a place where he has not quite taken the measure. On the one hand, it emphasizes the elements of the 40s thriller and, on the other, its aura of moral history is broken, diving into the mud of a dense melodrama without need, anemic of key moments and with excess of conversations in couches that do not advance in the conflict General, ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’ stagnates.

An unnecessarily dense central section

The most noticeable difference with the original is forty more minutes. There is a change from the first act that adds interest, everything related to the fascination for the freak of the fair and the director of the carnival (Willem Dafoe), which turns desperate alcoholics into a spectacle that connects with the circular nature of the story, and broadens its coherence with Tod Browning’s worlds, in much the same way as he did ‘The fly 2’ (1988). However, Stan’s connections to the secret world of the rich drag on creating a never-ending sensation.

The film is allowed to return to points of the novel that were eliminated from the first adaptation by Hollywood self-censorship such as adultery, abortion, and wild outbursts of violence, but it also eliminates some simple narrative mechanisms that gave agility to the first, loosen the gears and giving the impression of filling the story with details that drain its strength, so much so that we are only reminded of the inevitable side of the story with small and brief memories and nightmares that momentarily return the film to its consistency almost like Allan Poe’s ‘Tell-Tale Heart’.





Blood representations are brutal, graphic, recalling the hardest moments of ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ and ‘The Shape of Water’, but outside of those striking moments the turning points and beat of the story are inert. The art direction is extremely elaborate, not very realistic, and conveys the story’s decadent setting but doesn’t represent anything in particular to the characters, starting to create the feeling that it’s an empty shell and really Del Toro is functioning more like an esthete. than as a director.

An archetypal moral tale

It is sometimes reminiscent of Martin Scorsese’s’ Shutter Island ‘, which worked with his wicked intrigue in the 1950s, or the Cohens” The Man Who Was Never There ‘, but in both cases, the grandeur and the visuals have a character that It seemed like they went beyond showing off production work. Except for Cate Blanchett, the interpretations have a generic expressiveness that does not suggest anything of the era it portrays, and the film’s effort to say something serious about today’s society, pushes Del Toro a bit to imitate a solemn director who doesn’t have such a good time like the one that presents us with a spider with the head of a woman in its first part.

His way of touching on the subject of lying as a form of intoxicating is laudable, derived from the Trump era, which he already wanted to include as a subtext in ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’, but this time its didactic element derives in orn fake drama that takes away tension, energy and spontaneity until the film finds its way out again in the final stretch, where the director Del Toro returns in a big way. This ending closes a circular arc, which gives a consistency to the film, which works best in its foreboding details.





Del Toro never stops being careful about the details, and the references to hell, neon signs with hidden messages and the little messages about alcoholism and Stan’s fate from the beginning. They give ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’ the same character as a creepy crime episode from the ‘Tales from the Crypt’ series, with its macabre moral and the same baroque staging, but the central section more noir is damaged by its monotone tone and an exaggerated duration, although it never manages to ruin a film that always worries about living in the universe of its author.