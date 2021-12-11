Guillermo del Toro talked about Silent Hill at The Game Awards and you might not realize it

Guillermo del Toro is one of the film directors who have known how to adapt very well to the world of video games. His gloomy style takes him to the screen with horror titles such as Silent Hill or the failed attempt to continue the franchise: PT; Given the Konami closed the project after the departure of the study of another of the great directors of the sector, Kojima. Still fans have always hoped that he could resurface a sequel to the saga and perhaps Del Toro expects it too.

In his brief appearance at the gala of The Game Awards, Del Toro debuted with a prerecorded video to give the award for Best Art Direction, which was won by Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda), and thus present his new project in passing: Nightmare alley. It should be noted that the trailer for said project was presented by his good friend Hideo kojima. However, in said video, the Mexican director speculated in his introduction something that the fans look forward to.

Before revealing which game was the winner this flaunted his most sense of timing and after joking that this was the best trailer he had seen since Death Stranding. He also praised the nominees for “Its visual design, music and animation in its own distinctive expression of intention and purpose”, thus finding his own way. After these dedications he sarcastically mentions that «You know, a franchise where I love art direction: Silent Hill ». These were the words of Guillermo Del Toro that has awakened in the most fans a fervor for the continuation of the brand.

Are statements are very susceptible to speculation, as it leaves a wide range of what the Mexican really wanted to say. It is true that it could be just an isolated comment, but considering that in various statements Del Toro has always insisted that the franchise of Silent hill should continue, it may be an asset to Konami.

It must be taken into account that the company in charge of develop the title that would continue the saga canceled the realization of Silent hills. A work under the direction of Guillermo Del Toro and Hideo Kojima, they also had the collaboration of the mangaka Junji Ito. The latter works in consonance with both directors in terms of artistic expression, since all three are introduced in the thriller psychological and gloomy worlds where fear is the main impulse of the protagonists.