Guillermo del Toro spoke again about Silent Hill and clarified his sayings at Game Awards 2021

The ceremony of Game Awards 2021 left us with numerous commercials and film personalities, such as Guillermo del Toro, who spoke about nothing less than Silent hill, one of the sagas most desired by fans of horror in video games.

Guillermo del Toro and his statements about Silent Hill at Game Awards

When Guillermo del Toro went to the stage of Game Awards 2021 To talk about the award for best artistic direction, he mentioned his love for video games that combine different styles and sensibilities to create a unique piece. “I like games like this” assured. Like Silent Hill. Hopefully we have a new one “ added, at which point speculation about the return of the iconic saga of Konami It was back to the surface of the skin, and we are almost getting used to it.

It is not the first time that rumors about a new Silent hill appear on the Internet. This year had a ton of reports about the return of the Survival Horror from Konami: with a remake for PS5, a hidden development by Blue Box Game Studios, a reboot from the hand of Bloober Team, among others. We still don’t know how true it is that there will be a new Silent hill, but one thing is clear: we all want him to come back. Guillermo del Toro also, and that is why he clarified that his statements in Game Awards 2021 They didn’t mean anything, they were just a “Tickle Konami.”

When asked if he worked in a Silent hill, the famous director replied to the podcast Happy sad confused “not at all” and added that “It’s one of those things in my life that doesn’t make sense” in connection with the cancellation of the project that he spearheaded with Hideo kojima in 2014. “In a way, I just wanted to tickle Konami’s ribs, because I don’t understand. It was so perfect, what we were going to do was so exciting “ He said.

We will be attentive to 2022 in case there is any indication about Pyramid Head.

