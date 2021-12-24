Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro shared the approach he had contemplated for the film Justice League Dark, one of the projects he hopes to resume in the future

One of the films that many fans waited for years was Justice League Dark by Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, who revealed some of the details of the project that he hopes to resume in the future.

In an interview with the Happy Sad Confused postcast, Del Toro shared the focus of his Justice League Dark project, which did not come to light.

“I think in the script I was trying to find the perfect balance of the chemistry of these characters … I took a bit from the opening of [John] Alan Moore’s Constantine, and I took the dynamic between Abby [Arcane] and Swamp Thing … “

“I took the revealing moments when Deadman enters a body, how would I experience the consciousness of that being… One of my all time favorites, the Demon Etrigan, I love that character. So you try to put them together. Zatanna is really, for me, another character who is really powerful and interesting. “

Del Toro noted that taking the Justice League Dark project, this film will take at least five years to reach theaters to have a real commitment to the project from history.

“I never get involved [en un proyecto] without passion, because it’s incredibly difficult anyway and you don’t get into a loveless marriage… You have to say ‘I do’ and know that you commit to at least a year in the writing stage. If you make the film, it’s three to four, five years or more. “

Justice League Dark is one of the projects that DC Comics and the HBO Max platform are considering to develop a series, produced by JJ Abrams.

