Be careful, horror lovers, because it seems that the stars have aligned and we are closer than ever to seeing one of the great projects ever carried out that the maestro Guillermo del Toro has kept in a drawer for more than a decade: his long-awaited film adaptation of HP Lovecraft’s ‘In the Mountains of Madness’.

One step closer

During an interview on the podcast ‘The Kingcast’ – which, if you have not heard before, I highly recommend – the filmmaker has confessed that this was one of the first projects he presented to Netflix after closing a multi-year deal with the platform in 2020: “Try to guess which ones I presented first. I went to the closet and found ‘Monte Cristo’ and ‘Mountans of Madness’. Those were the ones I presented first.”.

In the program, del Toro confirmed his interest in resuscitating the project, but not without first going through a rewriting process to adjust the material to your current vision. A more contained and “strange”.

“The script that I co-wrote 15 years ago is not the one I would do now, so I need to do a rewrite. Not just to scale it down somehow, but because back then I was trying to scale it up with elements that would make it, somehow. Anyway, able to fit in with the machinery of a studio. Blockbuster stuff. And I don’t think I need that anymore. I can point to a smaller, more esoteric, weird version in which I bring back some of the scenes that were left out. Some of the big set pieces that I designed, for example, I don’t feel like it. I’ve done them before, I feel like going in a weirder direction. I know that some things will remain. I know that the ending we have is one of the most intriguing, weird and disturbing, and there are about four horror set pieces that I adore in the original script. “

Guillermo del Toro’s ‘In the Mountains of Madness’ journey has been through numerous ups and downs, including a truncated blockbuster with big names involved which ended up throwing back the study linked to the project. This is how the director and screenwriter spoke about her in 2017.

“We thought we had it done. It was 150 million, Tom Cruise and James Cameron producing, ILM doing the effects, here is the art, this is the concept, because I really believed that large-scale horror could be great … but there were differences of opinion, the study did not believe that was the case. The R rating was what made it [ser cancelado]. If it had been PG-13, or I had said it was PG-13 … I’m quite a Boy Scout, I should have lied, but I didn’t. ”

Señor del Toro has pending the late premiere of his ‘El callejón de las almas perdidos’, which will hit Spanish theaters on January 28, 2022 —In the US it will be released on December 17th. Fingers crossed that the next feature film he embarks on is ‘At the Mountains of Madness’.