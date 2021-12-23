The PT project was canceled by Konami shortly after it was announced.

In recent years it has been possible to see how movies and series based on video games are booming, being so we have tapes like Detective Pikachu, Sonic 1 and 2, Warcraft, as well as series like the one to come from The Last of Us. However, something that is not so common is that it is the cinema and series that enter the video game industry, this being the case of Death Strangin with Guillermo del Toro, Norman Reedus, among other celebrities.

However, before development of this game even began, Kojima and Guillermo del Toro were going to collaborate on another franchise, for that Konami’s own occasion, this being Silent Hill, which featured the PT demo as a teaser for what was to come.

However, the result of this demo we all already know, since Konami completely canceled this project after the dismissal of Kojima, this being one of the most relevant and mediatic divorces within the video game industry. And once this fact occurred and despite multiple rumors, Silent Hill officially has no development in sight.

Guillermo del Toro referenced Silent Hill at The Game Awards

Despite this, since then a lot has rained, since despite rumors that there is a Silent Hill in development either by Kojima and Sony or by Bloober Team, who are the creators of the recently released The Medium. And under this premise, Guillermo del Toro recently made fans raise their eyebrows for a comment during the last The Game Awards in which the director made reference to the saga.

In fact, many thought this could refer to a mockery or a possible development in which del Toro was involved, but the truth is that the director has not taken too long to say that I just wanted to give Konami a touch of attention, being in the podcast Happy Sad Confused where he explained it.

For the rest, it should be noted that the absence of news from Silent Hill not only affects this sagaSince for years Konami has focused its business direction on markets other than traditional video games, affecting many of its other iconic sagas such as Metal Gear, Castlevania, Contra, among others. It remains to be seen if in the future the Japanese company will be the one of yesteryear.

