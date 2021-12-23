Will the famous Konami saga return?

For many gamers in the gaming community, Konami’s name was synonymous with quality at the time, this being a company with big names behind such as Metal Gear, Bomberman, Castlevania, Silent Hill, Contra, Pro, among many others that, unfortunately, have fallen into oblivion because the Japanese company decided to focus its business model on other markets outside of video games.

And despite this, there are those who still hope to see these licenses resurface at some point, being, possibly, Silent Hill the one that has garnered the most attention, since we have been hearing a lot of rumors for years that speak of a relaunch of these horror titles, either in the form of a remake or a new installment.

In that sense, many names have arisen around this saga, starting, how could it be otherwise, with Kojima working with Sony on the development of a new Silent Hillas well as with Bloober Team, creators of The Medium, developing a title of this saga after announcing a partnership with Konami. Needless to say none of these rumors have been confirmedAlthough we recently got to see something that caused many to raise their eyebrows.

Guillermo del Toro wanted to give Konami a touch of attention

At the recently held The Game Awards, the Mexican director Guillermo del Toro mentioned the Silent Hill franchise during the event, which attracted a lot of attention, since before starting the development of Death Stranding with the director and Norman Reedus involved, Kojima planned to make a Silent Hill title after the PT demo released, which worked as a teaser for this canceled title.

It should be noted that This cancellation by Konami did not sit well with Del Toro, as he has expressed on past occasions, especially since it brought with it the dismissal of Kojima from the once iconic Japanese company.

All this being said, the director’s comment made many wonder if he would be involved in another project in the saga, being this something he has denied on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where you have had the opportunity to explain that it was only a blow to Konami due to the abandonment of the saga.

For the rest, it must be said that the Silent Hill franchise has no projects planned for the near future beyond rumors.

Related topics: Multi platform

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe