This Tuesday, Rodrigo Lussich Y Adrian Pallares surprised by showing images of Guido Süller dining next to Tomasito in a restaurant. It is that the media were separated for a long time and even the brother of Silvia he had moved to the countryside, away from the flashes and those who until then had been part of his inner circle. However, in Intruders they almost confirmed the reconciliation.

In this context, Teleshow He sought the word of Guido, who clarified the situation. “Some photos and videos from last night were leaked. I found myself after a little over two years that Tomás packed his bag and left four months after my mother died and at the worst moment, ”he began by explaining. And he continued: “I felt it was unforgivable, but according to him I mistreated him. The truth is that after my mother died, all I wanted was to leave this world and meet her because I was not interested in continuing to live. That’s how deep my feelings were at that time. “

Meanwhile, he gave details of the meeting they had: “We spent two hours having dinner, where he told me absolutely everything, the food was choking me. He told me so many times that he was bipolar that what I think is that he is projecting into me what he is. Because if after two hours of telling me everything, he ends up saying that if I want to go to Córdoba to spend Christmas with him and his mother … I say to him: ‘Excuse me, I feel like going to vomit in the bathroom,’ decomposed from so many things he’s saying to me, and now you’re inviting me to spend Christmas with your family. ” And he clarified: “I did not know that they were filming me and taking photos, it was something very private.”

Guido Süller and Tomasito, when they got married in September 2018 (Guille Llamos) (Guillermo Llamos /)

“What is going to happen? I don’t know, because I am going through a health problem and they are going to operate on me, I live alone and I am almost in the field. I told him that as I am going to be prevented from certain things, if I could come the first days to take care of myself because I was not going to be able to do it alone. And he said no, that he was first, he was second and he was third”, He continued relating. And he reflected: “So the truth that I don’t understand, marriage is in good times, in bad times, in health and in illness. I wouldn’t ask him if I really didn’t need him, I am a very lonely man, and I have no family and very few friends, and he is still my spouse. It seemed to me that he was going to say yes, and he said no ”.

In that sense, he specified how the link with Tomasito remained. “Reconciliation no, but he doesn’t fight either because today he sent me a lot of messages and stickers because later, when dinner was over, he wanted to come and spend the night at my house. And I said no, I said ‘excuse me, did you listen to all the things you said to me, which are unfounded? ´. He said that I have had verbal abuse, but I am a person who does not say bad words, “he stressed.

And he emphasized: “I told him to tell me some act of abuse, because I was going through my mother’s mourning and I was really floating, I was not with my feet on the ground, and I do not remember. And look at the nonsense: ‘No, because I put my clothes in the washing machine and used the powdered soap, and when you realized it, you told me everything.’ She said that was the last straw that broke the glass, packed her bag and left. Which I don’t remember, but assuming it’s true, how are you going to go for an argument after ten years of relationship? An atomic bullshit ”.

Guido Süller and Tomasito, in happy times

“The relationship is very deteriorated, very beaten, worn out. But at the same time there is also a lot of love. So it is a very difficult thing to define because when I am about to loosen up, because at one point his eyes filled with tears, and me too, but immediately afterwards, he took 20 photocopies of all the chats that I had, “he analyzed.

Finally, he gave details of an unpleasant episode: “I have been separated for two years, imagine that I have to be with someone ….I have hacked the phone and cloned the Whastapp, that’s from a toxic person. He took out photocopies and read to me the dialogues I had with possible uprisings. What do you want? What to tie me in a knot? Life goes on, Every so often I have to have an adventure, if I didn’t see him again. ‘Ah, but you can’t say the same about me.’ I can’t say the same because I don’t hack you, I don’t chase you or I investigate you. But I don’t want to imagine the things that must be of him. From the moment that every week he puts a nude photo on Instagram, where you can see his buttocks, guy looking for sex. I don’t want to imagine the things that should be written to him.

“Well then, it’s there, I could tell you that this story will continue. At this moment he is going to Córdoba, I thought he was going to stay because of my health problem, but he said he was leaving ”, he closed.

