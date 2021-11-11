From November 10 to 16 of this year, El Buen Fin takes place, which is a strategy to reactivate the economy. To achieve this, thousands of businesses offer rebates and discounts on their services and products. Perhaps you can think that it is an exclusive idea of ​​the big companies but it is not like that. Actually any space, regardless of its size, can be added to this initiative. In your case, it is a perfect opportunity to grow your medical practice and attract new patients.

The first thing to keep in mind is that with the digital boom, those who do not have web or mobile channels, in addition to some physical space, will be very difficult to transcend. In this regard, Albert Go, regional manager of Lalamove in Mexico and LATAM, comments the following.

“At this time when patients are willing to have purchase actions, we see a sales opportunity not only for already established companies, but also for micro-enterprises that emerged during the pandemic. All kinds of businesses can take advantage of technology to grow these days. “

2020 was the year in which internet sales and logistics applications raised their hands as the best allies to revolutionize the way of selling and buying. The main reason was the confinement due to the pandemic and even the remote medical consultations achieved significant growth. Therefore, now is the time to apply the following tips in El Buen Fin for the benefit of your practice.

Accept all possible forms of payment

Patients no longer only handle cash but other payment methods so you must give them facilities. With this in mind, it is necessary that your office has a terminal for debit and credit cards. Although that is not all because now it is necessary to add bank transfers or other digital options such as PayPal that are increasingly used by the general population.

Maintain a presence on social networks

Although it is a tip for this season, you should actually apply it all year round. Both you and your medical office must have a presence on social networks but you must also be constant in your publications.

Now, regarding El Buen Fin, did you know that you can only use the logo if you join the site? Don’t risk getting into trouble and join the official website. It’s fast and free!

Offer offers and incentives

70% of Mexicans take advantage of these dates because they have discounts. The advantage of small businesses that have their own Good End is that they can implement them in advance and in the way that best suits them: loyalty cards, discounts on future consultations or frequency rewards are some ideas.