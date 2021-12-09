Even if you are a great Halo gamer, you probably want to know what the best Halo Infinite weapons, more so in regards to the multiplayer mode, and how you should use them. Many are upgraded versions of known weapons, such as the assault rifle and the battle rifle. But others are entirely new weapons, or returning weapons whose range and functionality have been changed. Knowing how the best weapons in Halo Infinite work in multiplayer games is an essential tool to win.

We have prepared a summary of which are the best weapons in Halo Infinite, indicating how each weapon works and how you should try to use it, either up close or at a greater distance or against vehicles. You can also try each weapon for yourself in the Academy section of the main menu, and we recommend that you do so.

Guide to the best weapons in Halo Infinite and how they work

There is nothing more difficult than talking about the best, when many times that goes in tastes and in game modes. However, beyond taste, there are some weapons that have a lot of potential on certain occasions, potential that can be wasted by some because they are unaware of their basic characteristics. And is that the Halo Infinite weapon set is incredibly varied and refined, and each weapon has its own place.

Some weapons are great for certain situations, but there are some that excel in general or are excellent at what they do. If we separate by weapon type / function, we could make a list without a doubt controversial in some of the points. The list would include the following weapons:

Best Sniper Weapon (Non-Sniper) Battle rifle

Battle rifle Best weapon for multiple kills at once: M41 rocket launcher

M41 rocket launcher Best Anti-Vehicle Weapon: Skewer

Skewer Close range combat: Thermal Ray

Thermal Ray Best special weapon: Carbonizer

Carbonizer Best weapon for all uses: Assault rifle (yes, the classic and reliable AR MA40)

Assault rifle (yes, the classic and reliable AR MA40) The best combination: Hook and Power Sword

Battle rifle

If what you are looking for is precision without the technique or demands that the sniper rifle has, the battle rifle is what you need. This weapon rewards precision, as with four bursts fired at the head of an enemy you can eliminate it, which makes it very useful when it comes to getting quick kills. The battle rifle is much less effective at shorter ranges, unless you are able to consistently deliver those crucial headshots.

Launches M41 SPNKR rockets

The old rocket launcher is the best option for when you want to eliminate someone. Its biggest drawback is that it reloads slowly and only takes 4 shots, but it is a one-hit weapon. With everything, the rocket launcher is great for getting multiple kills in quick games, and it works well against vehicles. Its power is destructive, so it can be difficult to use at medium range (without dying when activated).

Skewer

The Skewer is a slow-firing, slow-reloading beast that blasts a pickaxe straight across the map at high speed. It is a weapon that kills in one hit, but the difficulty in firing and the slow reloading make it an obstacle to close combat. This is why it works like a heavy sniper rifle, although it has very little ammunition. And that’s also why its main function can be lost sight of.

The Skewer is the ultimate weapon to destroy vehicles, with the ability to shoot small, fragile vehicles and seriously damage larger ones. With a single shot the Skewer will demolish a Ghost, Wasp or Mongoose, and will even heavily damage Scorpion tanks.

Thermal beam

For any close-range combat, Thermal Beam is a great choice. It has two shooting modes: by default, it shoots in a horizontal line, allowing you to hit multiple targets at once. If you hit the aim button, you’ll get a tighter vertical spread, which does a lot more damage but requires a lot more precision on your part. You can kill an enemy with two shots using the vertical shot pattern.

Switch to the horizontal pattern for groups of enemies. The Thermal beam munitions bounce quite a bitSo try shooting it in corners or tight spaces with multiple targets.

Carbonizer

On the carbonizer you have the closest thing to a grenade launcher. The projectiles of the weapon bounce and explode, so when shooting from the hip, you should try to aim short and bounce them towards your target. If you switch to aiming mode, the projectiles become homing missiles. Note that carbonizer grenades explode quickly, so the guided alternate fire mode is best used when there is a certain distance between you and the target.

The blast is quite large and powerful, so it will be especially useful against a group.

Assault rifle

The assault rifle is the weapon you will probably use most often. It is effective at close to medium range, and discharges a large amount of ammunition on a target quickly, but with a tendency to spread widely. The more distance there is between you and your target, the more useless this rifle is, but in close combat it is effective at destroying the enemy’s shield. A good combination will always be the assault rifle with a grenade. Or for the more daring, melee and assault rifle can be deadly.

For Halo Infinite, this rifle had an upgrade that makes it quite effective. So do not dismiss it at the time of combat.

Power Sword and Hook

Those who have already played Halo Infinite multiplayer will know that the energy sword is incredibly useful in Arena, although practically useless in big team duels. It feels like always, and you kill with a single hit. And while it runs out of ammo more quickly, 343i has added a new element: if you step over a sword, you can reload it (controversial, no doubt). It is undoubtedly a very useful weapon in close combat.

But what can make it more powerful is what removes its main vulnerability. Being out of range is a death sentence with the energy sword. To overcome this, there is the new equipment, the grappleshot. With this, you can quickly approach enemies by grabbing onto walls, or even hook directly to them which will allow you to remove them more easily.