What time is the last meteor shower of 2021?

This year, the Úrsidas will be presented on the night of the 21st and the early morning of the 22nd of December. So midnight will be the right time.

The best recommendation to enjoy this phenomenon is to find or go to an open place without light pollution. Rural areas are ideal.

Prepare the place so that you are comfortable, if you can lie on the floor, place a chair that allows your gaze to point upward, or better yet, if you have a telescope, prepare in advance so that you find the best position.

You can also equip yourself with a jacket, coat, or blanket so you don’t get cold.

Meteors will be visible throughout the sky, but if you want a better experience, direct your gaze or telescope towards the constellation Ursa Minor.