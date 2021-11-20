Electronic entertainment has managed to expand throughout the different platforms available. Until recently, there was a big difference between console video games and mobile games simpler in nature. However, that concept is changing thanks to cloud game that allows you to use your smart device to run more graphically complex games. From this circumstance has arisen the need to have controllers to play on mobile, so below we show you the best options.

Some games like Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone have tailored touch controls to the mobile device. However, many users prefer to play in a more traditional way with a remote that suits your needs. These peripherals are ergonomic and designed precisely for spend many hours playing. Some controllers are fully compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices. In this sense, we already teach you good Bluetooth controls to connect to your mobile.

Which controller to choose to play on mobile

The Xbox controller is supported with many mobile devices. So you can play AAA Xbox games on your mobile, but you have to take into account some aspects to buy a different controller such as compatibility or connection type. Currently, the service Microsoft xCloud and Google Stadia are already compatible with iOS and Android devices, but there are a series of requirements that you have to fulfill.

IOS or iPadOS version 14 or higher and Android version 6.0 or higher.

Install the Xbox Game Pass app or Google Stadia.

or Google Stadia. Controller compatible with Xbox One or PlayStation 4 through bluetooth connection .

. Xbox xCloud Compatible Devices List.

We say Bluetooth connection because to play on a mobile it is important that it is wireless. The current controls have Bluetooth connectivity to easily link with the mobile and avoid using cables. In this sense, you have to look at a detail of the Xbox controller because not all of them have this function. As you can see in the image above, there is a noticeable difference in the plastic that covers the Xbox button on the front of the remote. However, in stores like Amazon you have more peripherals compatible with Bluetooth.

Best controllers to play on mobile

If you have already verified that you have a compatible mobile, it’s time to find the Bluetooth controller to play in the cloud. As we anticipated in this same text, you can use a conventional Xbox wireless controller or a PlayStation DualShock 4. They are fully compatible, although it does not include any support that you would have to buy separately. However, it is a good option if you already have one and you don’t want to spend more money for the moment. The only thing you have to keep in mind is that they have a Bluetooth connection.

Remote control with removable sides

In recent months, another type of support has been launched that adapts to the mobile to make it almost a portable console like Nintendo Switch. We talk about the controller Razer Kishi for Android and for iOS It has a USB-C connection and an ergonomic design to play for hours. Yes mobile battery runs out, you can connect a recharging cable to the controller to continue playing. You can buy Razer Kishi from the official Xbox website, but below you have the Amazon links with a interesting discount.

Another similar option is the model Backbone One for iOS, an alternative to Razer Kishi that initially only supported Android. Backbone One is available on the Xbox website and its design is coupled with the most Apple mobiles, thanks to its extendable support. This peripheral does not have a battery, as it uses a minimal amount of energy of the iPhone to enjoy long gaming sessions.

Controls with bracket

In this way the screen is completely integrated in the remote, but there are other types of controls with support. In other words, there are peripherals that incorporate a support that fits your mobile, but maintains a traditional design with its crosshairs, sticks and buttons. Microsoft released a stand designed in collaboration with Xbox Design Studio that can be couple to wireless controller from Xbox and keep your phone secure while you play. This accessory is called PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip and sold separately on the Xbox website. Again, on Amazon you can find it cheaper, as well as the perfect remote for this support.

The following controller is compatible with Android and has a retractable bracket. This means that it can be moved at various angles, but the bracket supports a maximum width of 6 inch mobile. Take these characteristics into account to confirm that the controls are compatible with your mobile before buying. The system is very similar to that used by Microsoft in its official products.

Some players don’t want to have to adjust the mount to the remote every time they use it. In that case, some controls have the built-in bracket in the center of the same. Using it is as easy as opening the tab up to place the mobile in the desired position. Here we present two different models that you can find on Amazon: the first is compatible with iOS and Android, but the second only Android.

So far the keys to find a remote that adapts to your mobile. All peripherals may not fit what you need, but with this guide you can discard some ideas and buy with greater security. With these peripherals it is now much easier to play for hours to your favorite video games and as if you were doing it on your console.