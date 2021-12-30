Currently, sandbox or open world video games are very popular and this is due to the freedom of exploration that they allow their players. Terraria belongs to the group of open world games, which offers a great diversity of activities, adventures, action and other exploration actions.

As this title is maintained over time, improvements are implemented that keep the attention of its loyal players. The content of this video game is very extensive and on this occasion, we want to explain about the various minerals found in your world.

Minerals are very important and indispensable objects in Terraria which are obtained as you progress through the game, for this reason we will help you know what they are and where you can find them. You can also consult our complete Terraria guide where you will find the answers to any questions regarding this wonderful title.

Why are Terraria minerals important?

Thanks to the minerals it is possible to create a wide variety of objects which are essential to stay in the games of the game, however, not all are so necessary.

Among the objects that can be made are weapons, armor, decorations and tools. in addition are useful for potion preparations such as the caver’s potion and the iron skin potion. If you are interested in learning a little more about potion making, you can take a look at the potions guide in Terraria.

Where to find minerals in Terraria

The vast majority of minerals are found all over the world, specifically in the deep or subsoil, but the main ones such as copper, tin, lead and iron are possible to be found on the surface.

When looking for minerals, it is advisable to go down to the depths since the better ones will be obtained. Other minerals can also be found on floating islands such as silver and gold. While there are others that can only be obtained through bosses, as is the case of the crimson ore or the demonic ore that are left behind by these monsters.

Like the last mentioned minerals, it is found the meteorite that is obtained by breaking a crimson heart or shadowy orb allowing the meteorite to fall during the night, obsidian is another mineral that forms when water and lava are located in the same block.

In addition, all these types of minerals can be melted in a furnace, taking into account their rarity. The truth is that there are many types of minerals and all of them will have unique qualities, that’s why then we will explain each one in detail from them.

What are normal minerals

Many are the normal minerals and these are characterized by being in the world once started, being able to obtain many types of them. But, this does not mean that all regular minerals can be reproduced naturally.

The latter refers to certain guidelines that have been implemented to be able to access them in a certain world, for this reason we have listed the minerals what minerals you may or may not have in Terraria:

When you get lead, you cannot have iron and vice versa.

When you get copper, you have no tin and vice versa.

By obtaining silver, you will not have tungsten and vice versa.

If you have platinum, you will not be able to get gold and vice versa.

What this means is that there is a 50 and 50% probability of generating these minerals mentioned or not, that is, it is possible that do not get the same minerals in a single world twice, but it is not impossible for this to happen.

What are the evil minerals of the Terraria world

When creating a world, it is possible to select between two totally different evils of the world; these are the Corruption and the Crimson, each one has its own biome minerals since they cannot possess them in unison because it is not allowed to obtain both biomes (unless it is made artificially).

If you want to know a little more about the biomes of this video game, you can consult the biomes guide in Terraria. Among the main evil minerals, the following can be mentioned:

Demon

This is a Corruption mineral that is left by the Eater of Worlds, although it can also be found at random in some patches that are spread out in the subsoil.

Crimatane

It’s specific to the Crimson, is left by Cthulhu Brain and it is also possible to find it at random in the small patches of the subsoil.

Eye of Cthulhu

This mineral is thrown by any of the evil biomes that exist in the world after the Death of the Eye of Cthulhu boss.

Gems

These are a totally different kind to minerals, which can be located anywhere in the subway once a world has been started.

Nowadays there are approximately 7 types of gemsThey are: ruby, emerald, sapphire, amethyst, diamond, topaz and amber. This last gem is obtained by using the slime extractor plus slush and its texture is made of stone blocks with small colorful dots inside.

Too there are hot gems, which are made up of some emeralds in the company of lava stains.

What are the hard mode minerals of Altares Terraria

These minerals do not appear until the Wall of Flesh has been defeatedTherefore, you will get these minerals by breaking demonic altars, crimson with Pwnhammer or also obtaining them with fishing box rods once you enter hard mode.

The altars will be used to create the elements of the generation of the bosses and after being in this difficult mode, they can be crushed to obtain up to 3 random minerals in this same game mode.

Within the various Hard Mode minerals obtained by crushing Crimson or Demon Altars the following are obtained: orichalcum, palladium, mythril, cobalt, titanium and adamantite.

However, there is also a 50-50% chance to get these minerals: Palladium / Cobalt, Adamantite / Titanium, and Orichalcum / Mythril.

Chlorophyte and the sacred bars

Chlorophyte is a mineral that grows naturally in the underground rainforest, also known as jungle. This type of mineral cannot be mined until possessed of a pickaxe – ax or failing that, a drax, since it requires 200% or more in mining power.

Chlorophyte is characterized by its progressive propagation in the mud, so that you can build unlimited farms of this type of mineral.

On the other hand, there are about 2 totally different types of sacred bars, which are obtained through combat and defeat of any of the three mechanical bosses, so that once Destroyer, The Twins or Skeletron has been defeated, there is a 100% probability of obtaining the sacred bars.

Other types of unnatural minerals and bars

The Luminite is a type of post-moonlord mineral that is obtained once the final boss of the video game is defeated, that is, Moon Lord. This mineral is used for the manufacture of four types of pillar armor sets, such as the Nebula, Vortex, Solar and Stardust, as well as for the creation of arrows, wings, picks, bullets, among others.

Another strange mineral are Spectrum bars, which are created with chlorophyte and ectoplasm; These minerals are used to create armor exclusively for magicians.

And the Shroomite bars, which are created from shiny mushrooms and chlorophyte sticks; These minerals are used to create armor for the rangers.

Fun facts about the minerals in Terraria

Now that you know the essentials of the various minerals in Terraria, it is worth knowing some curious facts about these types of objects. Some of these are mentioned below:

The meteorite and the hellstone are responsible for the burning debuff, causing the player to burn upon contact with the mineral.

There are objects that provide immunity such as the obsidian horseshoe, the ansata cross shield, the obsidian skull, the obsidian skin potion, the obsidian shield, lava katiuskas or the obsidian floating boots.

Luminite is a supremely powerful mineral, yet it is still possible to chop it with a simple pickaxe.

Titanium and adamantite can be mined with a cobalt or palladium drill on the mobile versions of Terraria.

Terraria minerals include real, invented and fictional elements, among the real ones are gold, copper, lead, tin, platinum, iron, meteorite, silver, lead, tungsten, cobalt, titanium, obsidian and palladium.

Palladium in the video game is orange, but in real life its color is grayish or silver.

Among the main minerals invented are crimson, demonic, infernal stone and chlorophyte. While the fictional minerals are orichalcum, mithril and adamantite.

