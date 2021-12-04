However, what is clear is that, if your terminal has not received Android 11, we regret to tell you that it will not be able to update to android 12. More than anything, because the manufacturer has already decided that it is time to abandon that model, leaving it without official support. As for the compatible mobiles, there is no official list of all the terminals that will opt for this software. However, if we rely on those who have been able to enjoy its beta, it is clear that it would be difficult for us not to be able to update the mobile to that version later.

For now, the only ones able to update their software have been the Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G and 5. So, if you have any of these terminals , you can choose yes or yes to have this Android software on your mobile device.

What do you need?

To start with, we will need two things. The first one is clear that we will have to have one of the models that we have just mentioned. And, secondly, we have to know how to prepare our Android phone and computer, since we will also use a PC to proceed to install this software manually. Although, it will not be the only way to do it. However, these steps will be necessary if we choose to update the phone manually to Android 12 on our behalf.

Download the OTA

The first aspect to take into account will be the OTA package for our mobile device. For now, as we were telling you, the Android developers website itself offers us different software compilations. Therefore, we will have to download it for our device. All of them are available on the web for Android developers. In addition, we will find it in a simple way, since they are organized according to the device to which they belong, the date and the version on which they are based.

Prepare your phone

We must be clear that the best thing will be to make a backup copy of all the important data of our phone such as multimedia files. More than anything, because if the manual update goes wrong, we could end up without access to the phone.

Therefore, we recommend that you prepare your phone by making a security backup by going into Settings> System> Advanced> Backup copy. From there, we will have to select Google Drive. And, for images, we must do it directly from Google Photos. Although, we can also choose to connect the smartphone to the computer and pass all our images and videos that interest us the most.

With all these steps done, it’s time to take action. We will have two options, the first will be simple, and we will not need to have followed the two previous steps. Only, we will have to count on a smartphone compatible with Android 12. On the other hand, in the second option we will do everything manually on our own, so the difficulty will be much greater.

From the settings

This option will surely be the longest, since we will have to wait until the manufacturer of our Android phone does not send the update to the device. Once this is done, you will have to enter Settings and click on the System section. Later, we will have to go down to the bottom where it will put us System Update. By clicking on this section, if we are lucky enough, we will find that we already have the following version of Google’s operating system available. So we must click on the button Download and Install > Restart now. Then, you will be able to enjoy the news of Android 12.

With Recovery and ADB

This will be the longer of the two, as well as being much more complicated. But, we can get to have Android 12 long before the manufacturer of our phone completely releases the update. After you have downloaded the file, it will be time to enable USB debugging for the device. To do this, we will have to enable the developer options by going into Settings> About phone> and touching 7 times on the Build number. Then, go back and access the developer options where you must activate the option USB debugging.

After this, we must connect the mobile to the PC. Then, we must turn off the smartphone and turn it on manually by holding the On / Off and Volume down buttons while it turns on (we can also use a command from the computer: adb reboot bootloader). After this, we should be in the recovery mode of the device. And, from our phone, we will have to select the option ‘Apply update from ADB‘, while on our computer, we must execute the command’ adb devices’.

We are almost at the end of the process. We would only have to execute this command on the PC adb sideload ‘filename’ .zip (the name of the file should be replaced by the name of the OTA that we had previously downloaded). After this, the update should install without problem on the Android phone, restarting the mobile device with the new version of the operating system.