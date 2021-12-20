It has become commonplace in every self-respecting mid-range / high-end mobile. We are talking, of course, about Portrait mode, a possibility offered by the cameras of the smartphones for get a portrait with an out-of-focus background very easily… As time goes by, the results are getting better and better, but what is expected is not always achieved; Therefore, do not miss the tips that we are going to give below to improve your photos.

But first we are going to clarify a few concepts for know what it is and how it works. Because a blur is relatively easy to achieve with a camera and a bright lens, but not with a mobile phone. Based on all this, we will be in a position to better understand how to get the most out of Portrait mode. Let’s go with it.



Apple photo

What is Portrait Mode?

It is a feature that first appeared on the iPhone 7 Plus thanks to its two cameras and that allowed a blur effect in portraits. An effect performed directly by the terminal creating an illusion of depth of field where the main shot is perfectly sharp and the back shots are blurred.

That is to say, what photographers have known our whole life as a portrait with the background out of focus. The point is that, due to the very idiosyncrasy of mobiles, with their small sensors and lenses, in principle the possibility of achieving large blurs it’s something utopian because these are greater the greater the effective distance between the lens and the sensor.

Above, in smartphones the diaphragm, which is the other decisive setting to be able to play with the depth of field (that is, control what comes out and what is not clear in the different planes of a photo), it is almost always a fixed value . Therefore, the possibility of getting a blur disappears. However, we are in the times of artificial intelligence and, hand in hand with it, computational photography, so manufacturers looked for another method: do it by software.

And that and nothing else is what the Portrait mode does: analyze the image based on the data collected by the different sensors and deciding what should and shouldn’t be sharp in the foreground. Once this is clarified, we must also talk about bokeh, a term that is often mistaken for portrait mode. In fact we can even hear about mobile phones with effect bokeh, because indeed it is something that has to do with blur; However, it must be made clear that the bokeh refers to the blur quality.

Specifically, it is often said that an objective has a good bokeh when the blur that is achieved with it at its maximum apertures it is aesthetically pleasing. The best example are those photos that we have seen a thousand times with out-of-focus lights in the background that form beautiful colored circles (above). That is not something that is achieved for its own sake, but rather it is a quality of the goal.

Therefore, since (at the moment) mobiles cannot achieve blurring through optics, Has no sense talk about bokeh in them, only of software blur. That this blur is more or less achieved and is more or less aesthetic is already something that will depend exclusively on the AI ​​of the mobile and the algorithms that it applies.

How does it work?

Clarified that it is a feature that is done via software, let’s see a little what is the mechanics that the phone follows to perform blurring. Before we commented that the iPhone 7 Plus had two cameras, and it was not a trivial fact because this duality is key in order to achieve the effect.

Thanks to this, the mobile can take a photo with one of the lens-sensor pairs and create a depth map with the other one. This second camera “measures” the distance of the elements found in the image and structures them in different layers according to their distance. With this data, passed through the sieve of computational photography, deep learning and advanced machine learning algorithms, (which allow you to quickly identify faces and faces), the smartphone determines what should appear perfectly sharp in the image and what should be out of focus.





The effect still not perfect but has come a long way in the few years it has been on the market (it does not reach five since the iPhone 7 Plus was introduced) and has spread to practically all brands. Now the separation between the subject and the background is much better than what was seen in the first mobiles that made it possible, and most of the current ones no longer perform a uniform blur of the background, but rather do it gradually depending on the distance to the distance. portrayed subject.

In other words, what is farther from the main subject is blurred more, while closest is slightly less, offering a gradual effect that is more natural and attractive.

You also have to know that there are mobiles that they do it with a single cameraLike the Google Pixel that until now had only one lens associated with its corresponding sensor. And it is also a mode that is available in the front cameras of mobile phones, which work with a single lens and sensor. In these cases the work falls entirely on computational photography, with which in theory the results are worse than when using two cameras.

Even so, in the case of Google Pixels, it must be recognized that the search engine company knows how to squeeze the possibilities of computational photography like no one else, offering results that can be surprising. Either way, the fact is that the Portrait mode has been improving in recent years and appearing on more and more mobiles although the results are different from each other.



Apple photo

How to enhance it?

In principle, the ideal would be to use the camera of our mobile that offers the highest quality, because it is logical that the more information with which the processor has to work, the better the final result will be. Anyway, to achieve better results, you have to play with two crucial elements: background and light

A suitable background

Knowing the importance of the depth map, when it comes to enhancing the effect we can understand that the separation between the subject and the background is a fundamental key. A) Yes, place the subject as far from the background as possible It will help make it easier for the phone to discriminate what should be blurred and what should not.





Of course, placing the subject as far as possible from the background is not enough. On other occasions we have talked about the importance of choosing a good background for a portrait, but here it is something that becomes crucial, and the result will largely depend on it.

The ideal is to “isolate” the subject as much as possible, both by moving it away from the background as we said in the previous point, and by choosing a correct background, which contrast and, above all, “highlights the subject.” For example, we are not interested in a background with a neutral and / or uniform color, since although it could significantly contrast with the skin tone and (perhaps) the subject’s wardrobe, the dense focus effect will hardly be appreciated due to the lack of detail in the background (below).



A background that is too neutral and without contrast detracts from the result …

Which does not mean that you have to look for especially complex funds, because if there are many elements it can happen that they are confused with the portrayed and the phone software not be able to separate them. In this sense, it is important that there are no lines that “cross” the subject, such as a tree located behind his head, and that in general his silhouette is surrounded by tones that contrast with her hair (light if it is a brown person, dark if it is blonde …), since this is undoubtedly the element that usually comes out worse in software blurs.



… but one with some texture favors it.

The importance of light

To achieve good results you have to be especially careful with the light, which together with the background would be the other great key to achieving a good blur effect in Portrait mode. Light, a fundamental element in photography, plays a crucial role here: on the one hand, the clearer the information the sensor has, the easier it will be for the AI ​​to achieve a suitable result.

On the other hand good scene lighting it will help the camera to have clear data to interpret what is located on different planes. This does not mean that it is necessary to illuminate with artificial light, but rather to look closely and choose a suitable place, taking care with the differences in brightness between the different planes.



Excessive backlighting is not the best idea.

What is not convenient is that there is a very strong light contrast where the background has an excess of light. We speak, of course, of the typical backlight; However, it is interesting that there is some light that reaches the subject from behind, because that helps to “separate” it from the background (in the same way as the backlights used in professional lighting).

Anyway, let’s think that when using Portrait mode we will normally be giving up the RAW format and other features of the mobile such as HDR, so if the light contrast between the background / subject is very strong, the result may not be what is expected. The best is that there is good general light, which makes it possible to clearly “separate” what is in the foreground from what is in the background.

The best proof of this is that, as you may have already seen, the worst results in Portrait mode are achieved when taking pictures in low light. For these cases at the moment we cannot do much, if at all try that the main subject is as well illuminated as possible (for example, by the light of a street lamp).

Finally, since we are talking about taking a portrait, we must advise use the telephoto lens of the mobile (or the longest focal length that it offers us) to avoid the deformations produced by angular lenses (by forcing us to get very close to the subject). It is better to physically move away and get closer with the objective; It is not something that specifically helps the mobile to achieve a more pronounced blur, but it does allow to obtain a more pleasant and natural result.





With this we have finished reviewing how we can get more out of Portrait mode, that feature of our mobiles that has undoubtedly achieved great popularity. Of course, remember that like any effect it is convenient not to abuse. That you smartphone do software blur very well doesn’t have to mean you use it every time, because it can end up being boring. What do you think? Are you in favor of always using it? Do you know any tips to get better results?