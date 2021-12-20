Guide to create, buy and sell an NFT in OpenSea

OpenSea is a peer-to-peer NFT market which has positioned itself as the industry leader by volume of operations.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have gained popularity and with it, curiosity about such a peculiar market has quickly spread. One of the most recurring questions is: Where and how are NFTs exchanged?

Therefore, if you have already assessed the risks of the NFT market on your own, below you will find a detailed guide on how to take some of the most important actions in OpenSea, currently the largest market for NFTs.

What is OpenSea?

OpenSea is a peer-to-peer NFT marketplace, better known as peer-to-peer (P2P), which, founded in 2017, has achieved the number one position in the NFT market thanks to its volume of operations.

A very useful way to understand what OpenSea is is to think of it as the MercadoLibre or Amazon of NFTs. In this market you can find the vast majority of NFTs available, which can range from art, virtual lands in the metaverse to web3 domain names. It is so OpenSea, unlike other markets, have not focused on a specific niche.

The list of options in OpenSea is quite extensive. Seeing OpenSea as a simple market for buying and selling NFTs can be an understatement. This platform not only acts as a marketplace and auction site, but also allows users to create their own NFTs, or even a complete collection, in an intuitive way and without codes.

One aspect that should be kept in mind when using OpenSea is that it is a market based on the Ethereum blockchain, which will have considerable implications on how actions are carried out in this market. Knowing this, let’s see how to operate OpenSea.

How to operate on OpenSea?

Creating an account

Obviously, the first thing you need to know is how to take the first step and, in this case, that implies create an account on the platform. But, before doing so, some basic elements are necessary to carry out transactions:

An Ethereum Wallet: It is necessary to have an Ethereum wallet to store all your cryptocurrencies and NFT before creating your account on OpenSea. The most common wallet is MetaMask (warning: you must make sure that the web page you visit is https://metamask.io/)

It is necessary to have an Ethereum wallet to store all your cryptocurrencies and NFT before creating your account on OpenSea. (warning: you must make sure that the web page you visit is https://metamask.io/) Owning ETH: Once you have your wallet on the Ethereum blockchain, you will need to enter a certain amount of ETH since the most common currency used to trade NFTs on OpenSea is ETH / WETH. To acquire cryptocurrencies for the first time you must go to a centralized crypto exchange such as Coinbase or Binance.

The amount of cryptocurrency that the user acquires will depend on how much he is willing to spend on the purchase or sale of the NFT. In particular, when using the Ethereum blockchain, the high fees must be taken into account for each of the transactions carried out.

Once we have our Ethereum wallet and cryptocurrencies deposited in it, we can proceed to connect the wallet to OpenSea. To do this, you must follow the following steps:

On the OpenSea website, you should go to the “Connect Wallet” tab, found in the “Menu” section. Here you will need to choose what type of wallet you are connecting to OpenSea. Once selected, you must digitally sign your approval, confirming that you want to connect your wallet with this market.

2.- After you have connected, you can go to your “Profile” and update your information. And ready! You already have an OpenSea account. In general, after setting up your account, you will only log in by digitally signing using your wallet.

How to buy an NFT

To buy an NFT on OpenSea you must first find the token you want to purchase. This is a fundamental step since, to a certain extent, it is an investment decision that carries certain associated risks.

Once you have found the NFT you want to purchase and which of course fits your budget, select it and then choose “Buy Now” or “Make Offer”, depending on the case. In the case of the option “Buy Now” is an NFT that has been put up for sale for a fixed price, while “Makes an Offer” is basically an auction.

This way, if you submit an offer, you will have to wait until the seller accepts or rejects your offer. If you end up needing to cancel your offer, you will have to pay a gas fee to do so.

For example, in the image above, we can find the sale of one of the land in The Sandbox that belongs to Snoop Dogg. In this case, a bid is required and OpenSea tells us that the highest bid for that NFT has been $ 7 million.

When operating in OpenSea it is essential to take into account an approximate of the commissions per transaction. For example, if the NFT you want to purchase costs 1 ETH, make sure you have a little more ETH in your wallet to cover the fees.

In case you choose “Buy Now”, the transaction will be carried out immediately after your digital signature and the NFT will be transferred to a wallet in a few minutes.

If you want to verify that you have received your NFT, you can go to the “Menu” option, then to “Account”, “Profile” and look for the “Collected” tab. There you should find all your NFTs that are in the wallet address that you have connected to OpenSea. However, be aware that it may not appear immediately and may take a few minutes.

How to sell an NFT

If you have ERC-721 non-fungible tokens in your wallet, you can sell them at a specified price or through auctions on OpenSea. These can be seen by clicking on the “Menu” and then on “My Articles”. Then you need to select the item you want to sell and then click “Sell” in the upper right corner of the page.

There are two options to sell the NFT: under a fixed price or an auction. In case you select the first option, you can include a final price and an expiration date.

Further, You can also opt for royalties every time your NFT is sold and this is precisely set up in this step. Once the sale is set up, you must click on “publish your ad”.

Now you will have to carry out two transactions that will require paying commissions. The first operation is to allow your account to execute sell orders; This is a one-time fee and can be more than US $ 100 if the network is busy. And, the second will be the one that allows OpenSea to access your NFT collection that you have placed for sale.

Once you have paid the fees you will have successfully listed your NFT for sale on OpenSea.

Another aspect that must be taken into account when selling an NFT is that the platform charges a 2.5% fee for each successful sale.

How to create your own NFT

OpenSea allows you to directly create your NFT with them. PTo do this, you will need to click on “Create” in the upper right corner. It will immediately take you to the article creation page.

You can then upload a file, name it, add an external link, and a description. This file can be an image, video, audio, or 3D model. Nevertheless, It is recommended that the file be less than 40 MB in size, although the maximum is 100 MB.

OpenSea offers a wide variety of options, so you can strain your NFT into an existing collection, add properties or traits, statistics, and more. In addition, You can decide in which blockchain you want to coin your NFT, it can be Ethereum, Polygon and Klaytn.

Finally, click on “Create” and you will have created your first NFT.

Final Tips

Here are some final considerations regarding OpenSea:

In the case of selling an NFT, be very attentive to the offer made by users, especially in which currency they do it. For example, a user could offer 1 USDT, instead of 1 ETH.

Be cautious with your OpenSea account, especially your Ethereum wallet. Never hand over your keys.

Never reveal the secret phrase of your wallet and, much less, allow someone to access your device where you have your wallet. Even if they claim to be part of OpenSea support.

If you buy or mint a new NFT, you must be attentive to the appropriate gas speed for the transaction to execute and, of course, the amount of commission to be paid will depend on it. For example, if you select a low speed to save on fees there is a chance that the transaction will fail and if that happens you will lose the fees paid.

When creating your own NFT, it is important to create a strong marketing and promotional strategy.

Don’t be left out of the NFT market and start buying and selling your collections on OpenSea.

