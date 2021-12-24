Among the most recognized Heroes of the Strength category in Dota 2 is the great Ax, a being that stands out for his interesting red skin color and the magnitude of your muscles. He always carries a giant ax with him that he uses to destroy enemies with his Melee abilities that make him a perfect character to lead.

Ax was a Red Mist Army Soldier called Mogul Khan, who after 7 years demonstrated his ability to assassinate in each of the battles where he participated, his main objective was to behead the general. When he did it he named himself “Ax” the General of the Red Mist Army, thus becoming the most powerful warrior of the race. This warrior has basic skills, but they must be used in certain circumstances for them to work, this is where many players fail, so in our complete Dota 2 guide we are going to leave you the tips you must follow to control it like a professional.

The best strategies to obtain victory in Dota 2

Ax roles in Dota 2

It is recommended to use it in roles like Resist or StartSince he is very good at the beginning and middle of the game, he has the ability to develop all his skills to become a great exterminator of enemy Heroes. However, he also excels in other roles such as Incapacitate, Jungle, and Carry, this allows him to be an excellent character to farm experience in any way, and to evolve exponentially during the development of the game. If you don’t know how this works, we recommend checking out the Dota 2 Role Guide.

Ax skills in Dota 2

Ax’s abilities allow to ensure many deaths, and also incapacitate their enemies at crucial moments so that they can be effectively attacked, regardless of whether it is individual or with allies.

Call of the Berserker

Cause Provation to the enemy while granting them additional armor to Ax. This is good to use only when the enemy is escaping or has very little life, it will make us take the last blows.

Thirst for Battle

Slows and damages the enemy by enraging them until they eliminate an enemy or the skill’s effect ends. It also grants Ax movement speed depending on the units that have been affected by this power.

Spiral Counterattack

Increase the chances of let Ax counterattack any enemy with a spinning attack that deals high damage.

Selective Sheet

Triggers a critical attack that causes medium damage or kills to an enemy that is immediately low on health. Eliminating the target Ax and his nearby allies gain movement speed.

Ax talent tree in Dota 2

In the Ax Talent Tree we can find improvements in speed, mana, life or abilities. As a recommendation, the ideal is that you focus on improve character characteristics, and only the skills that you use the most from him. Take that as a priority, you will see the difference in the evolution of the character, although this is also relative because it depends on the situation in which you find yourself, here we leave you what are these improvements:

Level 10: + 12% magic resistance or +1.5 mana regen. Your main goal is for Ax to become a killing machine, so the mana needs to regenerate faster.

+ 12% magic resistance or +1.5 mana regen. Your main goal is for Ax to become a killing machine, so the mana needs to regenerate faster. Level 15: +30 Counter Helix Damage OR +25 Movement Speed. Speed ​​is necessary for Ax, it will make him more lethal in combat.

+30 Counter Helix Damage OR +25 Movement Speed. Speed ​​is necessary for Ax, it will make him more lethal in combat. Level 20: +20 Health Regen or +150 Sacrificial Blade Threshold. Health regeneration comes in handy for times when you think you are missing levels, that is, at the beginning or middle of the game.

+20 Health Regen or +150 Sacrificial Blade Threshold. Health regeneration comes in handy for times when you think you are missing levels, that is, at the beginning or middle of the game. Level 30: +100 Battle Hunger DPS or +100 Berserker Call AoE. Both are useful, select the most suitable for the moment.

Advantages and weaknesses of Ax in Dota 2

To play well with Ax you have to gain a lot of experience to level up in the first minutes of the game, since this character becomes powerful with his skills, and the good thing about him is that he has the ability to farm quickly with the Creeps or in the jungle. Other advantages that have to be considered is that he is a highly resistant character to physical damage, has great strength and agility, these characteristics also allow him to be little affected by Spell immunity. However, some of its weaknesses are the following:

Take Danger Against Enemy Heroes who attack from a distance or those who defend paths.

who attack from a distance or those who defend paths. Not good against long-lived enemies and that they are reinforcements for strong Heroes.

and that they are reinforcements for strong Heroes. It doesn’t have a lot of mana.

Strong heroes against Ax

Jakiro.

Doom.

Lifestealer.

Outworld Destroyer.

Shadow Demon.

Conflict.

Necrophos.

Ursa.

Venomancer.

Viper.

Undying.

Weak heroes against Ax

Abaddon.

Anti-Mage.

Broodmother.

Chaos Knight.

Morphling.

Huskar.

Nature’s Prophet.

Troll Warlord.

Weaver.

Dazzle.

Phantom Lancer.

Items for Ax in Dota 2

This Hero draws attention for his incredible strength, and although it seems that he does not need support, in the end all warriors depend on items to become stronger or level up against some opponents who are more advanced in the game. For Ax it’s good always activate the Battle Hunger for movement speed, or equip the Translation Dagger to make it a stronger Ganker than it is. In the same way, we leave you some recommended objects for the different phases of the game.

First stage (first 15 minutes)

Protection Ring.

Ring of Regeneration.

Wind Loop.

Bracelet.

Phase Boots.

Boots of Tranquility.

Second stage (between 15 and 35 minutes)

Translation Dagger.

Fragment of Aghanim.

Knife Mesh.

Vanguard.

Third stage (more than 40 minutes)

Rod of the Black King.

Pipe of Insight.

Occasional Objects

Travel Boots.

Mjollnir.

Stone of Blood.

Celestial Halberd.

Assault breastplate.

Shiva protection.

If you follow all the tips in this guide, Ax is sure to become a dangerous character when you control him. Remember this it still takes a lot of practice, so use it constantly in battles until you can master it with the guidelines outlined here. You can also try other warriors like Juggernaut or Crystal Maiden in Dota 2.

How to complete Hero challenges in Dota 2

