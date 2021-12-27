The great beast that many fear in Dota 2 is Spirit Breaker, a melee warrior who excels in the Strength category. Is known for serve as a tank for teams, always having the ability to go forward on the offensive with his lunges and blows that hit heavily causing a lot of damage.

Spirit Breaker was previously known as Barathrum, who was a being with incredible elemental intelligence that could move to the Elmental Kingdom plane to increase their powers. In this way he was able to transform himself into this monster that he imposes for his appearance, and also for his interesting Lantern weapon. His way of carrying out battles is very peculiar and requires a lot of knowledge to be able to control it, so in our complete guide to Dota 2 we are going to leave you the steps you have to follow.

How to get free shards in Dota 2

Roles of Spirit Breaker in Dota 2

With his Spirit Breaker abilities he has the ability to lead the team, becoming a type of leader who must always be supported, as his punches make him good for Initiate, Disable, Resist, Evade and be a Carry of the game. Thanks to this, escaping from him when he has an ally close by is very difficult, so he can become a hunter of enemy Heroes.

Spirit Breaker abilities in Dota 2

Each of Spirit Breaker’s powers serve both to improve the character’s combat characteristics, as to ram and damage the opponent, even several enemy units that are close to him. Learning to use them well will guarantee you many kills in the game, then we leave you how they work and some tips.

Onslaught of Darkness

Spirit Breaker runs at high speed to reach its target and hit it, all enemies that stand in the way receive a Big Blow, and objects in between are knocked down and do not intervene in the ability.

Overwhelm

Increases your movement speed and stamina when charging enemies.

Big bang

Increases the chance to stun and knock enemies back with their blows

Abyssal Attack

He teleports with the Nether Realm to reach his target immediately and hit it with a Big Bang.

Spirit Breaker talent tree in Dota 2

The Spirit Breaker talents that you have to unlock first are those that are based on damage, health or speed. These aspects make it possible for him to perform better on the battlefield. Next, we leave you what are these improvements:

Level 10: +4 armor or +500 night vision. It is best to leave the armor for the beginning, as this will make the character more resistant in the middle of the game.

+4 armor or +500 night vision. It is best to leave the armor for the beginning, as this will make the character more resistant in the middle of the game. Level 15: +40 damage or -4s Bulldoze cooldown. Damage is always the main thing here.

+40 damage or -4s Bulldoze cooldown. Damage is always the main thing here. Level 20: +200 Movement Speed ​​to Charge of Darkness or + 10% increased hit chance. Speed ​​will make Spirit Breaker move better in combat, and attack enemies more frequently.

+200 Movement Speed ​​to Charge of Darkness or + 10% increased hit chance. Speed ​​will make Spirit Breaker move better in combat, and attack enemies more frequently. Level 30: 800 Health or + 25% Major Hit Damage. If you increase this amount of Health, you will surely be able to save yourself from some possible deaths at critical moments.

Advantages and weaknesses of Spirit Breaker in Dota 2

His forte is ambushing enemies and securing the team area with allies to make his way through the lanes little by little. The most used tactic and effective with Spirit Breaker is to hunt down enemies fragile and at a disadvantage to level up fast and have a better chance of taking down those who are more resistant to their attacks. Besides this, it is perfect for take advantage of the start of the games as a leader, thus having the ability to stun enemies for a long period of time. Some of its disadvantages are the following:

He does not do well with teamwork, especially in the shared combat with allies .

. His attacks sometimes They are not accurate because they are very slow or ramming abruptly. You have to practice a lot to get it right.

or ramming abruptly. You have to practice a lot to get it right. Is weak against enemies with good vision on the map and against multiple enemies at the same time.

Strong heroes against Spirit Breaker

Outworld Destroyer

Invoker.

Omniknight.

Enigma.

Ember Spirit.

Clockwerk.

Meepo.

Treant Protector.

Weak heroes against Spirit Breaker

Anti-Mage.

Clinkz.

Nature’s Prophet.

Tinker.

Items for Spirit Breaker in Dota 2

Because this Hero is classified as an aggressive warrior, the items that you have to use in the phases of the game have to enhance, strength, skills, resistance and movement. This is going to make a lot of difference when you’re in hunting mode with Spirit Breaker.

First stage (first 15 minutes)

Urn of Shadows.

Boots of Speed

Second stage (between 15 and 35 minutes)

Boots of Power.

Rod of the Black King.

Mask of Madness.

Third stage (more than 40 minutes)

Mjollnir.

Assault breastplate.

Shadow Blade.

Occasional Objects

Aghanim’s Scepter.

Rod of the Monkey King.

Mordiggian’s bracelet.

Lotus Orb.

Moon Shard.

With each of these factors you can make Spirit Breaker become completely lethal to enemies, all of this counts to increase your chances of achieving victories. Of course, you will have to invest a lot of time putting all these tips to the test, but little by little you will become more powerful with this Hero. On the other hand, if you feel like trying some other character, then use some of the best Heroes for intermediate players from Dota 2.

Top 5 Heroes for advanced players in Dota 2

Related Guides

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe