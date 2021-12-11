That is why, to start enjoying them, we will only have to wait to receive a message from a contact and in the notification itself we will see an icon in the lower right that we point out to you. Just by touching it, it will be displayed and active in this conversion. This means that in the rest of the contacts or groups we will also have to activate it.

This is so because the properties are not unified throughout the app, they are separated. Tapping on another part of the screen or on the same bubble will minimize the conversation within the chat bubble so that we can continue with what we were doing.

In addition, within the settings, we find another option of Bubbles so that they can appear on floating icons. To do this, we must enter Settings> Applications and notifications> Notifications> activate the switch Bubbles.

On the lock screen

Another of the first aspects that we will have to adjust to our tastes is the lock screen. Among the settings that we can choose, we will find the possibility of whether or not we want content to be shown in them. In addition, the way to configure them is really fast and simple that we can do at any time on our mobile device.

The first thing to do is go to Settings> Display> Advanced> Lock screen> Notifications on the lock screen. Here, we can choose if we want the content to be displayed or not in the panel when it is locked. Instead, we will have more options if we go to Settings> Applications and notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Notifications on the lock screen. In this section, we can choose: Show default and silent conversations, Hide conversations and silent notifications or Do not show any notifications.

The sound of the notification

Here we will teach you to change the alert sound of each application. With this we will be able to give a different sound to each notice that comes to us on the phone. Although, this will only be useful for those users who do not leave the Android phone silent. To do this, you must enter Settings> Applications and notifications> See the apps and choose one (we have chosen WhatsApp)> Notifications> Received messages or Message notifications> Advanced> Sound. By clicking on this last option you will have access to all the tones that you can select for this app that you had chosen.

Make it repeat itself later

Within Android we find the way to postpone the alerts we have received, that is, to have it appear again on the phone screen so that we do not forget. Something very similar to when we postpone the smartphone alarm so that it sounds after a while. To do this, we must enter Settings> Applications and notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Activate the option to Allow alerts to be snoozed.

When we receive a message or similar, we just have to drag it to the left or right and touch Snooze. To choose until what to postpone it, you must tap on the down arrow.

Silence them

The most comfortable and useful way to be able to silence them for as long as we want is to use Android’s Do Not Disturb Mode. In this way, no notification will interrupt us during that time. To do this, we must enter Settings> Application and notifications (or directly to Do not disturb mode)> Notifications> Advanced> Do not bother. By clicking on this option, we can choose what can interrupt us when it is activated: People, Applications, Alarms and other interruptions. In addition, we can program it to be enabled and disabled automatically during the days we want.

Activate history

Another of the best options that we find in mobiles with the Google operating system is the history. This tool allows us to have access to a record with the alerts we have received so that we can consult them whenever we need them. Although it is essential to activate it previously on the mobile for it to work. To achieve this, we will have to enter Settings> Applications and notifications> choose Notification history and activate the switch within its menu.

And on iPhone?

Not only will we find a large number of possibilities in Android mobiles, but iOS also offers us an important range of options with which we can configure the alerts of our Apple mobile phones at will.

Change your style

Within the iPhone we find an option with which we can change the style of the notices. To do this, we must go to Settings> Notifications. Then, we must select a specific app. Within the notices section, we can choose style that we want, although for this we must have the option of Allow notifications activated. We can click on Strip style: temporary or permanent. As well as the option to appear in Balloons.

Grouped notifications

When the notices we have received are too many, they will end up clumping together. Luckily, iOS has a setting that allows us to change the settings for grouped notifications. To achieve this, we will have to go to Settings> Notifications> choose a specific app> Group Notifications. Within this, we can choose between Automatic (the notifications of the app are grouped according to the organization criteria within the app, such as by topic or thread), By app (all the notifications of the app are grouped) and Disabled.

Activate a summary

If we are one of those users who do not stop continuously receive alerts on their mobile devices and we do not have much to review them on our own quietly, we can always make the iPhone make us a summary of those that we have received. In addition, the summary is personalized and is ordered by priority based on how you use the apps, with the most relevant alerts at the top. So go to Settings> Notifications> Scheduled summary and activate this function. Within Apps in the summary, select those applications that you want to include in said functionality. In the Schedule section, you can change the time and add summaries.

On the locked panel

From the locked screen we can always see recent notifications by picking up the iPhone. Although, we will find the possibility that they are not shown as is, that is, that the content cannot be reviewed. To change it, go to Settings> Notifications> Show previews. Within this, we will find the following options: Always, If it is unlocked and Never.

Manage them

To manage notifications from the locked screen or the Notification center We must always slide our finger to the left over a notice or group of ads. Afterwards, the following possibilities will appear: Silence 1 hour, Silence today, See settings and Deactivate. If we click on View settings, we will go directly to the section where we can change the style and settings of the notices of the app in question.

Sounds and vibrations

Both in Android and in iPhone we find a section within its Settings app in which we can modify both the sounds and the vibrations of the device. In this way, if we know which one is the best for us, we will be able to be aware of all the notifications from the mobile that we receive throughout the day.

In the case of Android mobiles, we must enter Settings> Sound. Within this section, we can change the Volume of Multimedia, Call, Tones and notifications, and the Alarm. In addition, we find different vibration options: Vibrate in calls and vibration synchronized with the ringer. It will also offer us more options, although these are the ones that really matter to us so that we can always be alert to the notifications that are coming to our mobile.

If we go to iOS, within Settings we must find the option to Sounds and vibrations. Here, we can choose whether or not to activate Vibration with tone and Vibration in silence. In addition, we will also have the opportunity to choose the volume of the ringtone and announcements. And not only this, but it will let us change the sounds and vibration sequences of calls, messages, voice messages, emails, calendar alerts and reminders, in addition to AirDrop alerts. And, as in the case of Android, there are also more options, although these will be the important ones for notifications.