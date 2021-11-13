According to the World Federation Direct Selling Association (WFDS), Mexico was positioned in 2020 as the eighth country with the highest direct retail sales of beauty and personal care items with $ 6.005 million; And according to the Online Sales Study 2021 of the Mexican Online Sales Association (AMVO), the preferred categories to buy through digital channels are food delivery, fashion products, beauty and personal care. Yes … in Mexico many and many of us love makeup and buy all kinds of products to pamper ourselves.

If you, like me, are a lover of skin care, makeup and you want to know how to strategically make these purchases that make us sooo happy, get ready because in + Money We interviewed Fernanda Rosas, IDIP co-founder, makeup and personal image school and the only one in Latin America with the IMA International Certification (International Makeup Association) to learn her best tips.

The pandemic boosted personal care, these are the trends

“Something that happened in the makeup industry is that we realized that with two or three basic things we can survive, but it is also true that there was a boom in everything that has to do with skin care (skin care). People have taken advantage of this time to take better care of their body and face. I see two trends in that sense, the use of healthy and beneficial products for the body, what is called clean beauty; and what we know as skinmalism which is trying to take care of your skin and doing your beauty routine with the least amount of products. In a sense, many of us realized that we can save and not have such long routines, “he explains.

As the specialist indicates, the basics in a beauty routine of skin care It includes a cleansing soap, micellar water, a serum suitable to your needs (it can be hyaluronic acid, vitamin B or C), a moisturizer and an eye contour cream. Your routine should also include a sunscreen, on the market there are many products that are 3 in 1, so you have sunscreen, moisturizer and some extra treatment within the same product.

Let’s say that, if you are a fan of these LEVEL 1 beauty products, that is, you like them, but you don’t want to complicate yourself and you are looking for something very basic, that is what you should have on your shopping list.

Fernanda suggests opting for a tinted sunscreen to also serve as a makeup base and not forgetting to use a cleansing product for the night.

“In the makeup part, if you don’t like to put on a lot of makeup, just have a colored cream or a colored sunscreen, that way you will have a 2 x 1 benefit. Another of the basics is the mascara, blush. to give color to the skin and some lipstick ”, detailed Fernanda Rosas.

Tips for which sometimes we buy with madness

And for fans of makeup INTERMEDIATE LEVEL?

“Here we talk about people who are going to dedicate a little more to their routine; in this case, I recommend looking for a suitable makeup base for your skin type and tone; a concealer to eliminate dark circles; the blush (blush); some lipstick; mascara; and additionally we can include the shadows. I recommend looking for a shadow palette to have variety, instead of buying individual shadows. Neutral shades, like different shades of coffee, are ideal. Equally important is that the palette has matte tones, since they are the best base to develop a good eye makeup ”, said the director of IDIP.

Be careful, glitter lovers!

The makeup specialist suggests trying not to choose shadow palettes that are completely shiny, since satin shadows should only add a touch within the look of makeup. Buying a palette that has all the shimmering shadows could create not very positive effects on your eyes in terms of shape.

“I would look for a shadow palette that has neutral tones such as brown, gold, champagne, pink, as they are tones that go very well with all of them. Foundation and translucent powder are also important to seal it and make it last longer. For the application of the products, consider a professional brush, but you don’t have to buy a superkit, with the basic ones you will be fine ”, he asserted.

If you don’t have any yet, put a flat cat’s tongue brush or brush on your shopping list. stippling for the foundation, a brow brush, a powder brush (for blush and translucent powder), and two or three eye brushes. The difference between them is that some serve to better collect the color of the palette and apply it to the eyelid and the others help to blur.

Now, if you are one of the fans who buys whatever product your favorite brand launches and you are not willing to miss out on any new product, Fernando Rosas gives you some tips to give your portfolio a break.

“The truth is that many times we buy just for the fun of having those products. What I would tell you is that in order not to overspend really do a deep analysis, for example, you already have three shadow palettes, but you want the one that just came out because it has a single cool shadow that you are missing. Think if you are buying it out of necessity or because it is just a kind of luxury, “he says.

As they say … fashion, what suits you.

Perhaps you can see in a tutorial the most beautiful lipstick and with a single click put it in your shopping cart, but better take a moment and consider that your personal characteristics have a lot to do with the choice of products and colors: your skin tone, your face and eye shape and your colorimetry.

Taking a course to learn to know yourself and take advantage of your unique beauty would be ideal, although you can also guide yourself with some tutorials. The point is that you learn to master the art of knowing yourself so that the next time you buy skincare and makeup products, you do it because they fit perfectly on you, not on some model or influencer.

Where is it better to buy makeup in the supermarket in department or specialized stores?

In the opinion of Fernando Rosas, the most convenient thing is to be able to have the product test, open it and try it because that helps a lot to make your purchase more accurate. If you can attend stores that offer you this opportunity, it is great, which does not mean that only there you can access quality products.

There are brands of mass consumption with excellent technology and development behind, for example, shadow palettes that pigment very well or very good eyelash masks; just as there are more expensive brands with other interesting attributes to offer. The key is to try and decide based on that. Another option is to search YouTube reviews of the products that interest you in the channels of bloggers.

“Do not forget that it is very important to know yourself, to be clear about your tastes, your needs, your type of skin, face and eyes. Otherwise, that makes you make a bad decision about a product that, in the end, will become an expense rather than an investment, “he concluded.

